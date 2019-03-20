Vertical Computer Systems' Subsidiary Ploinks, Inc. Has Developed An Apple iOS Prototype of Ploinks(R)

RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2019 / Vertical Computer Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: VCSY) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Ploinks, Inc. has developed a prototype of the iOS version of Ploinks®. In addition, Ploinks, Inc. has formally submitted the iOS version of the Ploinks® mobile application to Apple for approval.

"Completing a prototype of Ploinks® (sharing of text and images) for use on the iOS platform represents a major milestone for our secure and private communications technology," said Richard Wade, President and CEO of Ploinks, Inc. and its parent company, Vertical Computer Systems, Inc. "After we obtain Apple's approval of the iOS version and as we test and make updates by adding new functionality, we will be poised to launch Ploinks® as a solution that works across the Android and iOS platforms."

Ploinks® is currently available to anyone who uses Android smartphones or another enabled Android mobile device. People may download Ploinks® and get their own personal Ploinks SPC™ by visiting www.ploinks.com or Ploinks® on Google Play. The Ploinks SPC™ costs $4.99 per month per subscriber and allows for download of the Ploinks® mobile app on up to two Android smartphones or mobile devices and also includes the Puddle™ backup and storage application for use on a Windows-based PC.

Ploinks® is currently only available for communications between users located within the United States.

Forward-looking statements disclosure: This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which represent the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Any statements that describe the Company's objectives, plans or goals are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. With the exception of historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release involve risk and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

ABOUT VERTICAL COMPUTER SYSTEMS, INC.

Vertical Computer Systems, Inc. (OTCQB:VCSY) is a provider of administrative software, Internet core technologies and derivative software application products. Vertical's subsidiary Now Solutions, Inc., distributes emPath™, a payroll and human resources software solution. Another subsidiary, Ploinks, Inc., has developed Ploinks®, a private communication channel. Vertical's primary Internet core technologies include the Private Communication Platform, SiteFlash™ and the Emily™ XML Scripting Language, which can be used to build web services. For the latest news, please visit www.VCSY.com and https://twitter.com/VCSYInc (or by searching for "@VCSYInc" on Twitter).

ABOUT PLOINKS, INC.

Ploinks, Inc., is a software company that develops personal private communication products. "Ploinks®" is a personal private communication channel, which, together with the Puddle™, a backup solution for personal data of Ploinks® users, forms the Ploinks Secure Personal Capsule™. The company is also developing "Ploinks for Business™", a private communication product for businesses who want to have secure communications with their outside constituents, such as fans, customers, clients and other third parties. Ploinks, Inc. is a subsidiary of Vertical Computer Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: VCSY). To keep up with the latest Ploinks news, please visit www.ploinks.com and https://twitter.com/PloinksInc (or search for "@PloinksInc" on Twitter).

Media Contacts:

Vertical Computer Systems, Inc.

(972) 437-5200

PRinfo@vcsy.com

