Univar Solutions Appointed Distributor for CEAMSA Texturizers in several European markets

NETHERLANDS, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe, Univar B.V., a subsidiary of Univar Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, announced today that CEAMSA selected Univar Solutions to distribute their texturizing products in several European regions. These texturizing products are used in a wide range of applications within the food industry such as chocolate milk, dairy free beverages and confectionery.

"We are looking forward to generating new growth for CEAMSA's highly functional texturizing solutions," said Simon Atkins, head of food ingredients in Europe, Middle East and Africa for Univar Solutions. "CEAMSA's portfolio enables us to further enhance our solutions-based offering, providing our customers with texture across many manufacturing sectors. The vegan dining and sugar reduction consumer trends continue to grow and now Univar Solutions has a wide-range of offerings from CEAMSA to solve these customer challenges."

CEAMSA, a leading carrageenan manufacturer and supplier in the world, continues to invest in pectin and citrus fiber production, strengthening its market positions in these important segments. Through this agreement, Univar Solutions will continue to bring formulation expertise in ready meals, sports nutrition, and bakery to CEAMSA's customers.

"We feel confident that this partnership with Univar Solutions will lead to new business opportunities, particularly in the bakery and confectionery industries," said Søren Dalby Væggemose, CEAMSA global key account director.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value added services to customers across a wide range of industries. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, a vast supplier network, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, unparalleled logistics know-how, and industry-leading digital tools, Univar Solutions is a committed ally to customers and suppliers, helping them anticipate, navigate, and leverage meaningful growth opportunities. Learn more at www.univarsolutions.com.

About CEAMSA

Compañia Española de Algas Marinas (CEAMSA) was established in 1966 in O Porriño, Spain. Since the beginning, this innovative and specialized company has dedicated its activities to production, development and worldwide distribution of natural hydrocolloids in the five continents. Nowadays, CEAMSA products (carrageenan, pectin, ?bre, alginate and refined locust bean gum), are demanded in the different markets due to their stabilizing, gel forming, thickening and texturizing properties. For more information, visit www.ceamsa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "comfortable with," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/838940/Univar_Solutions_Appointed_Distributor_for_CEAMSA_Texturizers_in_several_European_markets.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/745428/Univar_Solutions_Logo.jpg