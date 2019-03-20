CounterPath Corporation: CounterPath Receives 2019 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award from TMC

Bria Teams Recognized for Industry Innovation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2019 / CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) (TSX: PATH), a global provider of award-winning Unified Communications (UC) solutions for enterprises and service providers, announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company has named Bria Teams as a recipient of a 2019 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award.

Bria Teams is the latest Software-as-a Service (SaaS) offering from the company which combines all of CounterPath's core technologies with newly introduced services such as team voice and video calling; in addition to secure corporate instant messaging, presence, message synchronization and screen sharing, all hosted by CounterPath from the cloud. Targeted towards new users within the small and medium-sized business (SMB) enterprise market, this subscription-based offering is easy to deploy and helps deliver significant benefits to SMBs by enhancing team efficiency and improving business processes. Recently, the company also announced a major update to Bria Teams with the launch of Bria Teams Pro, a new addition to the Bria Teams family, which adds a dedicated high-definition (HD) virtual meeting room for each user to facilitate voice and video conferencing for multiple participants.

'We are extremely honored and proud that TMC has recognized our next-gen team collaborations service - Bria Teams - as the Product of the Year. In today's increasingly mobile and distributed workforce, Bria Teams makes it easy to connect, communicate and collaborate within business workflows. This achievement celebrates our commitment to innovation in the integrated UC workspace,' said Todd Carothers, EVP of Sales, Marketing and Product CounterPath.

'I am honored to recognize CounterPath with a 2019 Product of the Year Award for its commitment to excellence and innovation,' said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. 'In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, its team collaboration solution - Bria Teams has proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued leadership from CounterPath.'

The winners of the 2019 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year will be featured in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online and on TMCnet.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter or join our Linked In group.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Unified Communications solutions are changing the face of telecommunications. An industry and user favorite, Bria softphones for desktop, tablet and mobile devices, together with Stretto Platform™ server solutions, enable service providers, OEMs and enterprises large and small around the globe to offer a seamless and unified communications experience across any network. The Bria and Stretto combination enables an improved user experience as an overlay to the most popular UC and IMS telephony and applications servers on the market today. Standards-based, cost-effective and reliable, CounterPath's award-winning solutions deliver high-quality voice and video calling, messaging, and presence offerings to our customers such as AT&T, Avaya, Bell Canada, BT, Liberty Global, Ribbon Communications, Uber and Vonex. Visit www.counterpath.com and follow @counterpath.

CounterPath

Mabel Louie

Vice President, Marketing

e-mail: mlouie@counterpath.com

TMC Contact

Stephanie Thompson

Manager

sthompson@tmcnet.com

SOURCE: CounterPath Corporation

