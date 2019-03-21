Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2019) - American Biofuels Inc. (TSXV: ABS.H) (the "Company") announces that Keturah Nathe has been appointed to the Board of Directors, effective March 20, 2019. Ms. Nathe has also been appointed Interim CEO and President of the Company, taking the place of Ron Hughes, who will remain a director of the Company.

The Company sincerely thanks Mr. Hughes for his 18 years of service as President and CEO of the Company.

Ms. Nathe has extensive experience with corporate development, the financing of various corporations, including involvement in operations, acquisitions and fund raising. The Company welcomes her expertise to the Board.

For clarification, the Company's officers and directors are now comprised as follows:

Keturah Nathe, Interim President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Teresa Cherry, Secretary and Chief Financial Officer

Ron Hughes, Director

Richard Barnett, Director

Jurgen Wolf, Director

Christopher Cherry, Director

Stephen Watts, Director

