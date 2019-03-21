DOSarrest Internet Security Ltd.: DOSarrest launches new cloud based Network Traffic Analyzer service

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 21, 2019. This new service allows subscribers to send their Netflow, Sflow or Jflow network data from their routers and switches to DOSarrest's Big Data cluster, then login to their portal and graphically see what types and volumes of traffic are flowing in and out of their networks in almost real-time. Using this traffic intelligence, network operators can pinpoint the cause of any congestion, create their own ACLs to white-list or black-list any malicious networks. It gives engineers the intelligence they need to understand how their network is being used and for what purpose.

Some of the real-time graphical and historical information available in the dashboard is

Top 10 Source Countries

Top 10 Source Networks

Top 10 Source ASNs

Top 10 Source Netblocks

Top 10 Destination IPs

Top 10 Protocols and Ports

DOSarrest CTO Jag Bains states, "I have been running Internet backbones for over 20 years and having something that is this cost effective has always been a problem; most solutions require expensive hardware and licensing or extensive software development. Setup is easy with DTA - just add 1 line to the router config and you're done."

This new service can also be combined with DOSarrest's existing DDoS protection for network infrastructure service, where customers, using the same dashboard can automatically stop any DDoS attack on a customer's data center or corporate network.

CEO Mark Teolis adds, "This service is really in its infancy, we are already working on version 2 and we plan on releasing a new version every 90 days thereafter. Once the network flow information is in the big data platform, there's so much that can be done to extract network intelligence, it's almost impossible to predict today what and how it can help network operators going forward. We are starting to test with some machine learning models to see what it can do."

