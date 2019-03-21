Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PAO Severstal (SVST) Notice of AGM and Dividend payment dates change 21-March-2019 / 09:36 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notice of AGM and Dividend payment dates change *********************************************** PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading steel and steel-related mining companies, announces that the previous resolution to hold Annual General Meeting on 7 June 2019 was changed and the date is now shifted to an earlier date. AGM will now be held on 26 April 2019 at Zhukova 4, Cherepovets, Vologda Region, Russia. Registration for the AGM will start at 11.00 am (MT) with the meeting itself starting at 12.00 pm (MT). Approval of the dividend for the three months ended 31 December 2018 is expected at the Company's AGM on 26 April 2019. The record date for participation in the AGM is 1 April 2019. If the dividend payment for the three months ended 31 December 2018 is approved at the AGM, the record date for this dividend payment will be 7 May 2019 instead of announced earlier 18 June 2019. For further information, please contact: Severstal Investor Relations Evgeny Belov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 evgenii.belov@severstal.com Severstal Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com Severstal's financial communications agent - Hudson Sandler Andrew Leach / Emily Dillon T: +44 (0) 20 7796 4133 *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically-integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $8,580 million and EBITDA of $3,142 million in 2018. Severstal's crude steel production in 2018 reached 12.0 million tonnes. www.severstal.com [1] ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: AGM TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Sequence No.: 7892 EQS News ID: 789865 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4b15f91445f21bf7bba524c68c1bddc7&application_id=789865&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 21, 2019 02:36 ET (06:36 GMT)