Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2019) - Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (CSE: PRT) (FSE: 4XA) (WKN: A2N8RH) (OTC: AXDRF) ("Plymouth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Douglas Smith, a member of the advisory board, has now joined the board of directors of the operating company Plymouth Rock Technologies (USA) Inc. to take an active role in the development of the company. His expertise will be invaluable to the management team.

Douglas Smith, former Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Douglas is currently the CEO of i3Ops, a leading company in the Artificial Intelligence space focusing on national security applications. Smith brings over two decades of international experience in business development, communications, coalition building, public policy, and creating and managing public-private partnerships among Federal, State and local governments, and private industry. He has managed large-scale special projects and initiatives both within and outside of government. Douglas is a frequent public speaker both domestically and internationally and regularly appears on national television as an expert on national security and managing crisis.

"I am thrilled to join the board of Plymouth Rock Technologies at a time when the need for innovative, and more importantly, easily deployable, security technologies to provide enhanced physical threat protection has never been greater," said Douglas Smith. "At a time when bad actors are utilizing ever more difficult weapons to detect, particularly through 3D printing, the proprietary scanning techniques that Plymouth Rock is bringing to market, will be key for keeping our schools, sports arenas and transportation facilities safe," added Douglas Smith.

Grant of Incentive Stock Options

The Company announces that it has granted an aggregate of 350,000 incentive stock options to consultants of the Company with an exercise price of $0.60 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. Any shares issued under the option grant will vest over a period of two years.

About Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc.

Plymouth Rock Technologies is developing the next generation of threat detection solutions, with state-of-the-art technological advancements. Our advanced threat detection methods fuse artificial intelligence with augmented reality interfaces to eliminate human error. Plymouth Rock products, both airborne and land-based, will scan for threat items at greater "stand-off" distances than current existing technologies. Our unique radar imaging and signal processing technology creates new opportunities for remotely operated, none intrusive screening of crowds in real time.

Plymouth Rock's core technologies include: (1) A Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone ("MIRIAD"); (2) A compact microwave radar system for scanning shoe's ("Shoe-Scanner"); and (3) Wi-Fi radar techniques for threat detection screening in Wi-Fi enabled zones in buildings and places, such as airports, shopping malls, schools and sports venues ("Wi-Ti").

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS



Dana Wheeler

President and CEO

+1-603-300-7933



Investor Information:

Tasso Baras

+1-778-477-6990

Forward Looking Statements



