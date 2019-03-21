Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC MegaFon / Key word(s): Annual Results/Quarter Results PJSC MegaFon: MegaFon reports results for Q4 and the full year 2018 (news with additional features) 2019-03-21 / 10:00 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *MegaFon reports results for Q4 and the full year 2018* *Moscow, Russia (21 March 2019) - PJSC "MegaFon" ("MegaFon" or the "Company" and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Group") (MOEX: MFON), a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities, announces its financial[1] and operating results for Q4 and the full year 2018.* *Key financial and operating highlights for the full year 2018[2]* - Revenue increased by 4.3% y-o-y[3] to RUB 335,549 million - OIBDA[4] increased by 1.8% y-o-y to RUB 124,042 million - OIBDA Margin4 was 37.0% versus 37.9% in 2017 - Net Profit[5] increased by 2.7% y-o-y to RUB 21,068 million - CAPEX increased by 45.5% y-o-y to RUB 81,456 million - Free Cash Flow to Shareholders decreased by 86.2% y-o-y to RUB 4,869 million - Net Debt as of 31 December 2018 was RUB 294,318 million - The number of mobile subscribers as of 31 December 2018 decreased by 0.3% y-o-y to 76.9 million[6] *Key financial and operating highlights for Q4 2018* - Revenue increased by 4.5% y-o-y to RUB 88,412 million - OIBDA[7] decreased by 4.5% y-o-y to RUB 27,561 million - OIBDA Margin7 was 31.2% versus 34.1% in Q4 2017 - Net Profit decreased by 62.7% y-o-y to RUB 1,133 million - CAPEX increased by 72.9% y-o-y to RUB 38,260 million - Free Cash Flow to Shareholders decreased by 231.3% y-o-y to RUB (17,071) million Gevork Vermishyan, the Group's Chief Executive Officer, commented on the financial and operating results as follows: *«* *Financial results* 2018 has been a year of big changes and good results for MegaFon. Our digital leadership strategy has proved to be the right choice in the current economic conditions and has enabled us to move steadily forward towards meeting our long-term goals. We finished our year with good financial results and achieved our previously announced KPIs. Our consolidated service revenue for 2018 increased by 4.7% y-o-y to RUB 307 billion, in line with our forecast. Consolidated OIBDA (after taking into account the positive impact of the new revenue recognition standard IFRS 15) increased by 1.8% y-o-y to RUB 124 billion. Eliminating the positive impact of IFRS 15, full year 2018 Organic OIBDA still increased by 0.2% y-o-y to RUB 122 billion. Consolidated CAPEX for the year reached a record RUB 81.5 billion, and was used for further LTE network expansion, improving the reliability of our network and IT infrastructure, and compliance with the Yarovaya data storage law. *B2C* Our commitment to leadership in quality of service and to continued development of our product portfolio has enabled us to actively develop a digital ecosystem for all categories of clients. Using big data analysis we have been able to offer our clients the best innovations, such as: · Our clients were the first to be able to touch pay for services and goods from their mobile accounts via Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay by using a Mastercard token. · We launched a smart service that enables each client to switch on by one click a personalised set of discounts, bonuses, additional minutes and internet packages, films, music, books and media. · Our tariff line "Vklyuchaisya!" ("Connect!") which we refreshed in Spring 2018 is now a bestseller. By the end of the year more than 20.7 million subscribers had opted for that tariff. · Our service "MegaFon.Travel" assists clients in planning trips and at the same time enables them to get cashback on a mobile account. · The userbase of "MegaFon.TV" exceeded 5.3 million people by the end of the year. *B2X* We strive to be the number one supporter for entrepreneurs, private businesses and state companies. Focusing on the development of IoT and big data services we now offer the most effective solutions for our clients' business development and improvement: · "Mobile Connect" verifies customers on a website by mobile numbers in just one click, which increases sales conversion for e-commerce. · "Business cloud" gives businesses easy access to virtual platforms, cloud storage, databases, graphic maps and big data services. · "Upravlyai!" ("Manage!") is the first flexible tariff for businesses in the market with a 7% cashback and an opportunity to customise telecom service for each employee. · Our Narrow Band IoT (NB/IoT) solutions meet all the requirements of businesses and form an important part of the future digital economy as they guarantee security, quality and safety of data, even if data gets transmitted via 2G and 3G networks. · "Digital managing company" is an integrated housing and utilities solution, both for business and tenants. · "MegaFon.Business" is a unique online service for small and medium-size businesses which permits easy on-click management of VAS-services using partner and MegaFon offers. *Strategic partnerships* In order to build up momentum on the development of new digital services, we are actively searching for and finding new partners. The last year has been marked by a number of transactions, mergers and new partnerships which will contribute significantly to the development of the national digital economy: · Together with the international e-commerce leader Alibaba Group, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Mail.Ru Group, we signed a letter of intent aimed at creating an e-commerce joint venture in Russia. · We believe that our joint venture "MF Technologies" will combine the best expertise of MegaFon, Gazprombank, Rostec and USM Holdings, and will enable us to create new breakthroughs in cross-industry digital, telecom, finance and hi-tech industries solutions. · Our obtaining a 25% share in the Svyaznoy/Euroset combined company, the largest retail company in the world offering hi-tech tailored services - should enable us not only to earn profit in the future, but also to focus on developing our own omnichannel network. *New opportunities: development of digital infrastructure and an ecosystem for clients* Being a digital company, first of all, means "having a developed ecosystem of digital services for clients and the best technical solutions for using these services". We are proud that for the second year in a row MegaFon received 'The fastest mobile internet in Russia' title from Ookla as the operator with the highest speed of data transfer and downloads based on independent tests taken by data users on their devices in all mobile networks in Russia. The key to our success is having the largest LTE network in Russia with more than 49,600 base stations. As of the end of the year, our LTE network reached 79% of the population of Russia spanning the entire country. Our roaming networks also enabled our clients to use LTE services in 119 countries around the world. We believe that our continued efforts on improving our connection quality and increasing our network coverage, as well as our investments in our core network, at a time when internet traffic and revenues from digital services are growing, are important factors for future development of the company and our successful transformation into a digital operator of the future. In addition to demonstrating the technical excellence of MegaFon network during the FIFA World Cup last year, we were the first in Russia to reach a data transfer speed of 1 Gbit/sec on a smartphone and launched our Enhanced Voice Service technology for developing a high quality VoLTE (Voice over LTE) service. In Moscow more than 30% of voice traffic is already being transmitted via VoLTE technology. We continue expanding our international network. Last year, in partnership with Kazakhtelecom and Interoute, we connected Hong Kong and Frankfurt via a 8 Terabit/sec fiber-optic line and completed our project with China Mobile

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 21, 2019 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)