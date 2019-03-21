Lieke Martens Becomes First Female Player to Sign Memorabilia Deal With Icons.com

- FC Barcelona and Netherlands star Lieke Martens signs exclusive memorabilia contract with Icons Shop Limited

- First female footballer ever to join the Icons roster

- Icons is the world's leading football memorabilia company

LONDON, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Icons Shop Limited is delighted to announce that women's football superstar Lieke Martens has signed an exclusive deal with the world's leading signed football memorabilia company.

A fans' favourite in her native Netherlands, the FC Barcelona forward won The Best FIFA Women's Player and UEFA Women's Player of the Year in 2017 after inspiring her country's historic triumph on home soil at UEFA Women's EURO 2017.

The new and exclusive Lieke Martens signed range will be sold on Icons.com and sister site a1sportingmemorabilia.co.uk, and soon through Icons' partnerships with FIFA.com and UEFA.com.

Icons was awarded the world's first ever signed football memorabilia licence by FIFA in 2010 to produce a range of iconic signed FIFA World Cup products. In July 2012, Icons was awarded the first ever official licence for the UEFA Champions League and also has a licensing deal with the England FA.

The company holds exclusive contracts with the most famous players across the UK and around the world, such as Lionel Messi, Eden Hazard and Dele Alli. It enjoys long-term relationships with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Diego Maradona and Eric Cantona.

Dan Jamieson, CEO of Icons Shop Limited, said: "The Icons promise is that our products are "signed by the world's best" and, with this new range of items signed by Lieke, we feel that claim is further strengthened.

Lieke Martens commented: "It is great to join the prestigious Icons roster and I am really looking forward to working with them and growing the popularity of the women's game, especially with the 2019 FIFA World Cup in France coming up."

About Icons

The new Lieke Martens collection is available on http://www.icons.com/players/l-z/lieke-martens.html

Icons hold the licences for the UEFA Champions League, The FIFA World Cup and The UEFA Europa League and FA England.

Icons exclusively produce the official Leo Messi Signed Merchandise range on behalf of the five times Ballon d'Or winner.

