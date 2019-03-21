ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA wins BT sustainability innovation award with end-to-end optimized edge device

2

Carrier Ethernet solution designed for radical COreduction takes first place in Game Changing Challenge

London, UK. March 21, 2019. ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that it has once again been awarded first place in BT's Game Changing Challenge competition. ADVA won the accolade with its Carrier Ethernet demarcation solution engineered to minimize lifetime CO 2 emissions. The new release of the ADVA FSP 150-GE102Pro Series is being developed to radically reduce end-to-end carbon footprint. This is achieved through AI-powered predictive maintenance, using components optimized for recycling and building technology that can be manually disassembled and reused. As a member of the Better Future Supplier Forum since 2013, ADVA has been working closely with BT to help reduce its carbon footprint and drive greater sustainability. ADVA is now the only company to have twice been named the winner of BT's prestigious award. The lessons learnt here will also be used to benefit ADVA's other enterprise and service provider customers.

"Since its introduction in 2012, our Better Future Supplier Forum has unleashed a wave of sustainable, profitable innovation. What's more, through our Game Changing Challenge, we've been able to shine a light on the very best ideas and practices. ADVA is a great example of a major supplier striving to improve sustainability at every stage of its products' lifecycle," said Hari Sundaresan, chief procurement officer, BT. "This latest initiative takes an end-to-end approach to product ecodesign. Through circular economy design processes, ADVA is aiming to reduce CO 2 emissions in production, transportation, use phase and recycling. In particular, the new release of its FSP 150-GE102Pro will be manufactured with a focus on optimizing raw material intake and recycling output. ADVA is targeting major reductions in its carbon footprint while also driving down cost and creating a blueprint for further sustainability drives in other technology areas."

The new ecodesign of the ADVA FSP 150-GE102Pro Series will enable efficient disassembly for optimized recycling, making it possible to recover the most valuable materials, including precious metals with the highest levels of purity. Combined with intelligent predictive maintenance functionality and other sustainability measures, including improved transport logistics, the new "Eco" FSP 150-GE102Pro Series will deliver BT an estimated 10-year saving of around 12,000 tons of CO 2 and GBP 6 million. The ADVA FSP 150-GE102Pro Series is a range of demarcation products supporting a comprehensive set of Carrier Ethernet and IP connectivity services. The programmable multi-layer service demarcation solution also offers assured, highly precise frequency, phase and time synchronization featuring SyncE and IEEE 1588 PTP.

"Reducing environmental impact is fundamental to everything we do. Improving power consumption during the use phase of our products is often the most significant part of that work. With BT, however, which is famously close to its target of using 100% renewable energy, we had to focus our innovation on other areas. That meant thinking outside the box, designing technology that supports quick and easy recycling, and using AI to dramatically cut truck rolls," commented Klaus Grobe, director, sustainability, ADVA. "This award win highlights our deep-rooted and longstanding commitment to reducing carbon emissions throughout the entire lifecycle of our products. As well as the benefits of our products for BT and its customers, this award sets a standard for the rest of the industry to follow and helps our sustainability ideas have an even greater effect."

"Sustainability, enhancing energy efficiency and the reduction of waste have always been among our highest priorities. In recent years, that focus has intensified, and being a member of the Better Future Supplier Forum is a major part of that drive. BT's forum and its Game Changing Challenge award have helped inspire us to go further than ever before. What's more, they've enabled us to share our best practice with the others in the industry," added Sarah Mendham, senior director, sales, ADVA. "Since 2013, we've been using the holistic Assessor model developed by BT and epi Consulting to measure our progress in all sustainability areas. We've now held a "gold" ranking for all criteria of this QuEST-Forum and TIA adopted model for two years running, underlining our commitment to protecting the environment through every aspect of our business."

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com .

