Datang Intnl Pwr Gen - Admission of H-Share Subscription Shares to Trade on LSE

ADMISSION OF H-SHARE SUBSCRIPTION SHARES TO TRADE ON LSE

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. announces ADMISSION OF H-SHARE SUBSCRIPTION SHARES TO TRADE ON LSE.

For details, please visit: https://photos.prnasia.com/prnk/20190321/2410173-1