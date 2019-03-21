Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners has invested $200 million in a new distributed solar company - Madison Energy Investments - focused on ground-mount, rooftop and carport projects ranging from 500 kw to 20 MW.There's a very simple reason that oil, coal and gas interests own our politicians, manipulate our regulators and laws, and are able to destroy our environment: money. So now solar answers - as 2017 showed that global solar energy investments overshadowed that in all other forms of electricity generation, and here in the good 'ol US of A there's a healthy wall of money that just got a little ...

