The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Leading Asia's Private Infrastructure Fund (LEAP) have agreed to provide an $18.7 million loan to support the development of a 15 MW solar project in Mongolia.Sermsang Power (SSP) and Tenuun Gerel Construction (TGC) will use the funds to build and maintain the array, which will be connected to Mongolia's central grid network. The project will be built in the Khushig valley, in Tuv aimag (province). Upon completion, the installation will generate an estimated 22.3 GWh of electricity per year, according to an online statement. The funds will be backed by an ...

