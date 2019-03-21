Toyota Australia will transform its former manufacturing site in West Melbourne into a renewable energy hub to produce green hydrogen with the help of funding from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA). In other hydrogen-related news, researchers at UNSW Sydney with partners H2Store have received a $3.5 million investment from Providence Asset Group to develop a hydrogen residential storage.As Australia waits for its national hydrogen strategy, mooted as the roadmap to potential $1.7 billion export industry, projects and research are gathering pace backed by grant funding. The Australian ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...