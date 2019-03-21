Orexo Publishes the Annual Report for 2018

UPPSALA, Sweden, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo's Annual Report, including the Sustainability Report, for the 2018 fiscal year has been published and can be downloaded on the company's website, www.orexo.com (investors/reports, presentations and audiocasts). A PDF version is also attached to this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Orexo AB (publ.)

Lena Wange, IR & Communications Manager

Tel: +46-18-780-88-00

e-mail: ir@orexo.com

About Orexo

Orexo develops improved pharmaceuticals based on innovative drug delivery technologies. The focus is primarily on opioid addiction and pain but the aim is to address therapeutic areas where our competence and technologies can create value. The products are commercialized by Orexo in the US or via partners worldwide. The main market today is the American market for buprenorphine/naloxone products, where Orexo sells the product Zubsolv. Total net sales for 2018 amounted to SEK 783.1 million and the number of employees was 129. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The head office, where research and development is also performed, is situated in Uppsala, Sweden.

For more information about Orexo please visit, www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn and YouTube.

This information is information that Orexo AB (publ.) is obliged to make public in accordance with the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 10.15 am CET on March 21, 2019.

