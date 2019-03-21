sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,43 Euro		-0,52
-4,02 %
WKN: A1W0DE ISIN: US34988V1061 Ticker-Symbol: FSL 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FOSSIL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FOSSIL GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,485
12,846
12:34
12,50
12,88
12:34
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FOSSIL GROUP INC
FOSSIL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FOSSIL GROUP INC12,43-4,02 %