The "Europe Electric Lawn Mower Market Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe electric lawn mower market is anticipated to reach values of more than $4billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of approximately 7% during 2018-2024.
This comprehensive market research and strategic analysis study of the Europe electric lawn mower market offers investment opportunities, market size, and trend forecast during the period 2019-2024.
Information offered in the Europe electric lawn mower report include:
- Overview and dynamics of the landscaping industry
- Understanding the design and working system of robotic lawn mowers
- Macroeconomic factors enabling the market growth
- Garden equipment market overview Market size and forecast 2018-2024
- Europe electric lawn mower market Historical data 2016-2017
- Market segmentation Detailed analysis of market segmentation that includes product type, end-user type, mower blade type, and drive type across 9 countries
- Geography A complete overview of the market size and forecast of the leading 9 countries
- Competitive landscape It includes information about leading 7 key vendors and 49 other prominent players
Key Highlights
1. Western Europe dominated the market share in 2018, but Central and Eastern Europe are expected to gain traction during the forecast period.
2. The EU initiatives toward green projects and Horizon 2022 will boost the number of green spaces and drive the demand in the Europe electric lawn mower market.
3. The incorporation of advanced technology and engineer products during manufacturing will reduce the ASP of robotic lawn mowers in Europe.
4. The leading vendors are focusing on improving reliability, cutting results, and navigation to increase uptake in the Europe electric lawn mower market.
5. The landscaping services market in Europe is growing at a CAGR of more than 4%, thereby fueling the demand for innovative products.
6. Leading vendors such as Husqvarna, STIGA, Toro, John Deere, and MTD are enhancing their online distribution channel to reach the maximum number of consumers in the Europe electric lawn mower market.
Market Overview
The growing need to introduce innovative garden equipment for maintaining residential lawns, golf courses, sports fields, and public parks is driving the demand in the Europe electric lawn mower market. The three different categories of machinery used in the European market consists of walk-behind mowers, ride on mowers, and the robotic lawn mowers.
The emergence of voice-activated control systems and integration of intuitive systems will fuel the development of the market over the next few years. The increasing need for better manageability, information security, and low maintenance costs will create lucrative opportunities for the leading vendors in the Europe electric lawn mower market.
For instance, Bosch Power Tools leverages IoT data from its connected robotic mowers (Indego 400 Connect) to address its customers' needs in the market better. The advancements in battery chemistries and electronic technologies will result in the launch innovative commercial lawn mowers and other gardening tools in the European market. The extensive use of grounds maintenance services and landscaping services will contribute to the increased profitability in the market.
The leading vendors are investing in the development of lightweight gardening tools and eco-friendly devices to attract the maximum number of consumers in the lawn mower market in Europe. The initiation of Horizon 2020 program by EU that focuses on creating an industrial leadership by evolving current manufacturing operations and leveraging advanced computing, sensor technology, and robotics will result in the transformation of the Europe electric lawn mower market.
Market Dynamics
The emergence of robotic mowers and the need for efficient gardening tools will drive innovations in the electric lawn mower market in Europe. The vendors are redesigning and equipping the new devices with sensors that stop mowing when they are lifted.
The new machines are equipped with machine vision to identify obstacles and a compass, accelerometer, GPS, camera, and safety sensors, thereby fueling the demand for these mowers in the European market.
The increasing inclination towards smart technology and going green concept will boost the adoption of these devices and attribute to the revenues in the European market. Robotic mowers require the least amount of human intervention and have built-in safety features are installed in many variants to prevent injuries in the market.
Some of the newer models launched in the market also come with several anti-theft features. The integration of such value-added features will drive the growth of the Europe electric lawn mower market over the next few years.
Top trends observed in the Europe electric lawn mower market include:
- Development of Sustainable Cities
- Shifting Consumer Focus toward Smart Technology
- Increased Adoption of Green Spaces and Green Roofs
- Influence of Internet in Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior
Key Vendor Analysis
The Europe electric lawn mower market is very fragmented due to the presence of various regional and international players. The increasing number of product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&A activities will intensify the competition in the market during the forecast period.
The major vendors in the Europe market are:
- Deere Co
- Honda Power Equipment
- Husqvarna
- MTD Products
- Bosch
- STIGA
- The Toro Company
The report also includes:
1. The analysis of the Europe electric lawn mower market provides market size and growth rates for the forecast period 2019-2024.
2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the Europe electric lawn mower market.
3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of Europe electric lawn mower market.
5. The study offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Key Topics Covered
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Report Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of Study
5 Report Assumptions Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Inclusions
5.3 Exclusions
5.4 Currency Conversion
5.5 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Landscaping Industry Dynamics
7.2.1 Overview
7.3 Dawn of Robotic Lawn Mowers
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Design Working System
7.4 Alternate Spaces Community Creation
7.5 Macroeconomic Factors Enabling Market Growth
7.5.1 Economic Development
7.5.2 Per Capita GDP in Developing Markets
8 Market Dynamics
8.1 Market Growth Enablers
8.1.1 Healthy Growth of Landscaping Industry
8.1.2 Emergence of Robotic Lawn Mowers
8.1.3 Growing Marketing Efforts and Promotional Activities by Vendors
8.1.4 Development of Sustainable Cities
8.1.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers
8.1.6 Impact of Market Growth Enablers on Europe
8.2 Market Growth Restraints
8.2.1 Rise of Drought-tolerant Landscaping and High Adoption of Artificial Grass
8.2.2 Shortage of Skilled and Qualified Labors
8.2.3 Political Turbulences in Key Markets
8.2.4 Increasing Labor Cost and Cost Trade-offs
8.2.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Restraints
8.2.6 Impact of Market Growth Restraints on Europe
8.3 Market Opportunities Trends
8.3.1 Shifting Consumer Focus toward Smart Technology
8.3.2 Influence of Internet in Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior
8.3.3 Increased Adoption of Green Spaces and Green Roofs
8.3.4 Growing Influx of Battery-powered Products Multi-use Equipment
8.3.5 YOY Impact of Market Opportunities Trends
8.3.6 Impact of Market Opportunities Trends on Europe
9 Value Chain Analysis
9.1 Value Chain overview
9.2 Value Chain Analysis
9.2.1 Raw Material and Component Suppliers
9.2.2 Manufacturers
9.2.3 Distributors/Dealers/Retailers
9.2.4 End-user
10 Market Landscape
10.1 Garden Equipment Market Overview
10.1.1 Market Size Forecast
10.2 Electric Lawn Mower Market in Europe
10.2.1 Historical Data 2016-2017
10.2.2 Market Size Forecast 2018-2024
10.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
11 Market by Product Type
12 Electric Walk-behind Lawn Mower
12.1 Market Size Forecast
12.2 Market by Product Type
13 Electric Ride-on Lawn Mower
13.1 Market Size Forecast
13.2 Market by Product Type
13.3 Robotic Lawn Mower
14 Market By End-user Type
14.1 Market Overview
14.2 Residential End-Users
14.3 Professional Landscaping Services
14.4 Golf Courses
14.5 Government Others
15 Market By Mower Blade Type
15.1 Market Overview
15.2 Cylinder Blades
15.3 Deck/Standard Blades
15.4 Mulching Blades
15.5 Lifting Blades
16 Market By Drive Type
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 AWD
16.3 FWD
16.4 RWD
17 Market by Distribution Channel
18 Market by Key Countries
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Germany
18.3 France
18.4 UK
18.5 Spain
18.6 Italy
18.7 Sweden
18.8 Switzerland
18.9 Belgium
18.10 Netherlands
19 Competitive Landscape
20 Key Company Profiles
20.1 Deere Co.
20.1.1 Business Overview
20.1.2 Business Segments
20.1.3 Product Offerings
20.1.4 Key Strategies
20.1.5 Key Strengths
20.1.6 Key Opportunities
20.2 Honda Power Equipment
20.3 Husqvarna
20.4 MTD Products
20.5 Robert Bosch
20.6 Stiga
20.7 The TORO Company
21 Other Prominent Vendors
21.1 AGCO
21.1.1 Company Overview
21.1.2 Strategy
21.2 ALAMO GROUP
21.3 AL-KO
21.4 Ariens Company
21.5 As-motor
21.6 Bad Boy Mowers
21.7 Black Decker
21.8 Blount International
21.9 Bobcat Company
21.10 Briggs Stratton
21.11 Carraro
21.12 Chevron Group
21.13 Cobra
21.14 Einhell Germany
21.15 Emak Group
21.16 Erkunt Traktor Sanayii
21.17 E.ZICOM
21.18 Generac Power Systems
21.19 Greenworks Tool
21.20 Grey Technology (Gtech)
21.21 Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology
21.22 Hayter Limited
21.23 Hitachi
21.24 Hustler Turf Equipment
21.25 Linea Tielle
21.26 LG
21.27 Lowe's Companies (Kobalt)
21.28 Makita Corporation
21.29 Mamibot EU
21.30 Masport
21.31 McLane manufacturing
21.32 Mean Green Products
21.33 Milagrow HumanTech
21.34 Moridge manufacturing
21.35 Ningbo NGP Industry
21.36 Positec Tool (WORX)
21.37 SCAG Power Equipment
21.38 SCHILLER Grounds Care
21.39 Shibaura
21.40 Snow Joe
21.41 STIHL
21.42 SUMEC (Yard force)
21.43 Swisher Acquisition
21.44 Techtronic Industries
21.45 Textron
21.46 The Kobi Company
21.47 Turflynx
21.48 Yamabiko EuRope (Belrobotics)
21.49 Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence Technology
22 Report Summary
22.1 Key Takeaways
22.2 Strategic Recommendation
22.3 Qualitative Summary
22.4 Quantitative Summary
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ntx2qz/europes_electric?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005296/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Gardening Supplies and Equipment