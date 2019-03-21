The "Europe Electric Lawn Mower Market Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe electric lawn mower market is anticipated to reach values of more than $4billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of approximately 7% during 2018-2024.

This comprehensive market research and strategic analysis study of the Europe electric lawn mower market offers investment opportunities, market size, and trend forecast during the period 2019-2024.

Information offered in the Europe electric lawn mower report include:

Overview and dynamics of the landscaping industry

Understanding the design and working system of robotic lawn mowers

Macroeconomic factors enabling the market growth

Garden equipment market overview Market size and forecast 2018-2024

Europe electric lawn mower market Historical data 2016-2017

Market segmentation Detailed analysis of market segmentation that includes product type, end-user type, mower blade type, and drive type across 9 countries

Geography A complete overview of the market size and forecast of the leading 9 countries

Competitive landscape It includes information about leading 7 key vendors and 49 other prominent players

Key Highlights

1. Western Europe dominated the market share in 2018, but Central and Eastern Europe are expected to gain traction during the forecast period.

2. The EU initiatives toward green projects and Horizon 2022 will boost the number of green spaces and drive the demand in the Europe electric lawn mower market.

3. The incorporation of advanced technology and engineer products during manufacturing will reduce the ASP of robotic lawn mowers in Europe.

4. The leading vendors are focusing on improving reliability, cutting results, and navigation to increase uptake in the Europe electric lawn mower market.

5. The landscaping services market in Europe is growing at a CAGR of more than 4%, thereby fueling the demand for innovative products.

6. Leading vendors such as Husqvarna, STIGA, Toro, John Deere, and MTD are enhancing their online distribution channel to reach the maximum number of consumers in the Europe electric lawn mower market.

Market Overview

The growing need to introduce innovative garden equipment for maintaining residential lawns, golf courses, sports fields, and public parks is driving the demand in the Europe electric lawn mower market. The three different categories of machinery used in the European market consists of walk-behind mowers, ride on mowers, and the robotic lawn mowers.

The emergence of voice-activated control systems and integration of intuitive systems will fuel the development of the market over the next few years. The increasing need for better manageability, information security, and low maintenance costs will create lucrative opportunities for the leading vendors in the Europe electric lawn mower market.

For instance, Bosch Power Tools leverages IoT data from its connected robotic mowers (Indego 400 Connect) to address its customers' needs in the market better. The advancements in battery chemistries and electronic technologies will result in the launch innovative commercial lawn mowers and other gardening tools in the European market. The extensive use of grounds maintenance services and landscaping services will contribute to the increased profitability in the market.

The leading vendors are investing in the development of lightweight gardening tools and eco-friendly devices to attract the maximum number of consumers in the lawn mower market in Europe. The initiation of Horizon 2020 program by EU that focuses on creating an industrial leadership by evolving current manufacturing operations and leveraging advanced computing, sensor technology, and robotics will result in the transformation of the Europe electric lawn mower market.

Market Dynamics

The emergence of robotic mowers and the need for efficient gardening tools will drive innovations in the electric lawn mower market in Europe. The vendors are redesigning and equipping the new devices with sensors that stop mowing when they are lifted.

The new machines are equipped with machine vision to identify obstacles and a compass, accelerometer, GPS, camera, and safety sensors, thereby fueling the demand for these mowers in the European market.

The increasing inclination towards smart technology and going green concept will boost the adoption of these devices and attribute to the revenues in the European market. Robotic mowers require the least amount of human intervention and have built-in safety features are installed in many variants to prevent injuries in the market.

Some of the newer models launched in the market also come with several anti-theft features. The integration of such value-added features will drive the growth of the Europe electric lawn mower market over the next few years.

Top trends observed in the Europe electric lawn mower market include:

Development of Sustainable Cities

Shifting Consumer Focus toward Smart Technology

Increased Adoption of Green Spaces and Green Roofs

Influence of Internet in Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior

Key Vendor Analysis

The Europe electric lawn mower market is very fragmented due to the presence of various regional and international players. The increasing number of product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&A activities will intensify the competition in the market during the forecast period.

The major vendors in the Europe market are:

Deere Co

Honda Power Equipment

Husqvarna

MTD Products

Bosch

STIGA

The Toro Company



The report also includes:

1. The analysis of the Europe electric lawn mower market provides market size and growth rates for the forecast period 2019-2024.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the Europe electric lawn mower market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of Europe electric lawn mower market.

5. The study offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Key Topics Covered

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study

5 Report Assumptions Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion

5.5 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Landscaping Industry Dynamics

7.2.1 Overview

7.3 Dawn of Robotic Lawn Mowers

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Design Working System

7.4 Alternate Spaces Community Creation

7.5 Macroeconomic Factors Enabling Market Growth

7.5.1 Economic Development

7.5.2 Per Capita GDP in Developing Markets

8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Healthy Growth of Landscaping Industry

8.1.2 Emergence of Robotic Lawn Mowers

8.1.3 Growing Marketing Efforts and Promotional Activities by Vendors

8.1.4 Development of Sustainable Cities

8.1.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers

8.1.6 Impact of Market Growth Enablers on Europe

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Rise of Drought-tolerant Landscaping and High Adoption of Artificial Grass

8.2.2 Shortage of Skilled and Qualified Labors

8.2.3 Political Turbulences in Key Markets

8.2.4 Increasing Labor Cost and Cost Trade-offs

8.2.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Restraints

8.2.6 Impact of Market Growth Restraints on Europe

8.3 Market Opportunities Trends

8.3.1 Shifting Consumer Focus toward Smart Technology

8.3.2 Influence of Internet in Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior

8.3.3 Increased Adoption of Green Spaces and Green Roofs

8.3.4 Growing Influx of Battery-powered Products Multi-use Equipment

8.3.5 YOY Impact of Market Opportunities Trends

8.3.6 Impact of Market Opportunities Trends on Europe

9 Value Chain Analysis

9.1 Value Chain overview

9.2 Value Chain Analysis

9.2.1 Raw Material and Component Suppliers

9.2.2 Manufacturers

9.2.3 Distributors/Dealers/Retailers

9.2.4 End-user

10 Market Landscape

10.1 Garden Equipment Market Overview

10.1.1 Market Size Forecast

10.2 Electric Lawn Mower Market in Europe

10.2.1 Historical Data 2016-2017

10.2.2 Market Size Forecast 2018-2024

10.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11 Market by Product Type

12 Electric Walk-behind Lawn Mower

12.1 Market Size Forecast

12.2 Market by Product Type

13 Electric Ride-on Lawn Mower

13.1 Market Size Forecast

13.2 Market by Product Type

13.3 Robotic Lawn Mower

14 Market By End-user Type

14.1 Market Overview

14.2 Residential End-Users

14.3 Professional Landscaping Services

14.4 Golf Courses

14.5 Government Others

15 Market By Mower Blade Type

15.1 Market Overview

15.2 Cylinder Blades

15.3 Deck/Standard Blades

15.4 Mulching Blades

15.5 Lifting Blades

16 Market By Drive Type

16.1 Market Overview

16.2 AWD

16.3 FWD

16.4 RWD

17 Market by Distribution Channel

18 Market by Key Countries

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Germany

18.3 France

18.4 UK

18.5 Spain

18.6 Italy

18.7 Sweden

18.8 Switzerland

18.9 Belgium

18.10 Netherlands

19 Competitive Landscape

20 Key Company Profiles

20.1 Deere Co.

20.1.1 Business Overview

20.1.2 Business Segments

20.1.3 Product Offerings

20.1.4 Key Strategies

20.1.5 Key Strengths

20.1.6 Key Opportunities

20.2 Honda Power Equipment

20.3 Husqvarna

20.4 MTD Products

20.5 Robert Bosch

20.6 Stiga

20.7 The TORO Company

21 Other Prominent Vendors

21.1 AGCO

21.1.1 Company Overview

21.1.2 Strategy

21.2 ALAMO GROUP

21.3 AL-KO

21.4 Ariens Company

21.5 As-motor

21.6 Bad Boy Mowers

21.7 Black Decker

21.8 Blount International

21.9 Bobcat Company

21.10 Briggs Stratton

21.11 Carraro

21.12 Chevron Group

21.13 Cobra

21.14 Einhell Germany

21.15 Emak Group

21.16 Erkunt Traktor Sanayii

21.17 E.ZICOM

21.18 Generac Power Systems

21.19 Greenworks Tool

21.20 Grey Technology (Gtech)

21.21 Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

21.22 Hayter Limited

21.23 Hitachi

21.24 Hustler Turf Equipment

21.25 Linea Tielle

21.26 LG

21.27 Lowe's Companies (Kobalt)

21.28 Makita Corporation

21.29 Mamibot EU

21.30 Masport

21.31 McLane manufacturing

21.32 Mean Green Products

21.33 Milagrow HumanTech

21.34 Moridge manufacturing

21.35 Ningbo NGP Industry

21.36 Positec Tool (WORX)

21.37 SCAG Power Equipment

21.38 SCHILLER Grounds Care

21.39 Shibaura

21.40 Snow Joe

21.41 STIHL

21.42 SUMEC (Yard force)

21.43 Swisher Acquisition

21.44 Techtronic Industries

21.45 Textron

21.46 The Kobi Company

21.47 Turflynx

21.48 Yamabiko EuRope (Belrobotics)

21.49 Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence Technology

22 Report Summary

22.1 Key Takeaways

22.2 Strategic Recommendation

22.3 Qualitative Summary

22.4 Quantitative Summary

