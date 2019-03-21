Meyer Burger has struck a strategic partnership with Oxford PV to expedite the mass production of perovskite on silicon heterojunction (HJT) tandem cells.According to the initial agreement, Oxford PV - which was established nine years ago as a spin-off from the University of Oxford - will pair Swiss solar equipment supplier Meyer Burger's HJT and SmartWire Connection (SWCTTM) technologies with its perovskite solar cells. Meyer Burger will provide a 200 MW HJT manufacturing line for the pilot production of tandem cells by the end of next year for Oxford PV's facility in Brandenburg an der Havel, ...

