Developers of pioneering prognostic tools recognised for its innovative product development and contribution to life science discovery

PredictImmune, developers of pioneering prognostic tools for guiding treatment options and improving patient outcomes in immune-mediated diseases, are delighted to have been awarded the Life Science Innovation award for product development at the annual Business Weekly awards.

Held annually, The Business Weekly awards reflect the successful and fast-paced nature of the innovation cluster in the East of England. World-class and influential life science, med-tech and technology solutions abound across the region, led by a truly entrepreneurial community of motivated individuals and teams, driven by the desire to make a difference in their specific fields. The competition showcases the best companies, highlights the links between industry and academia and shines a light on the international nature of the work being carried out here.

The winners across multiple categories including 'Disruptive Technology' 'Life Science Innovation' and Cambridge Enterprise Academic Entrepreneur of the Year' were announced at an invitation only presentation dinner at Queen's College, Cambridge, last night, Wednesday 20th March.

The award for life science innovation is presented to an organisation or individual who has done the most to further the cause of life science discovery for the benefit of human healthcare.

Paul Kinnon, CEO, PredictImmune commented: "This award is exiting news and validation of the innovative and compelling products we are bringing to the market. It's a great achievement for such a young and vibrant company and is also affirmation of the 15 years of research and development emanating from Professor Ken Smith's laboratory and the School of Medicine at the University of Cambridge. Overall, this is another extremely safisfying external validation of our desire to develop and commercialise innovative products that have the potential to improve patient outcomes in critically underserved diseases such as IBD and we are looking forward to more success in the coming months."

For information: www.predictimmune.com

