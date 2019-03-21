Wealth Management Software Market Size Worth $5.80 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wealth management software market size is expected to reach USD 5.80 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 15.3% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing need for digital tools that can automate the wealth management process is expected to drive the global market over the forecast period. Banks, trading houses, brokerage firms, forex traders, and asset management firms are some of the major end users of wealth management software. Apart from being cost-effective, these platforms can benefit end users by helping in wealth management and workflow automation. These platforms can also enhance digital engagement by providing omnichannel access and an open architecture, which can integrate seamlessly across various wealth management applications.

Key suggestions from the report:

Robo advisory mode is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 16.0% from 2019 to 2025 as it is cost-effective and can potentially help investors by providing information on assets in real time

The cloud segment is expected to emerge as the largest segment over the forecast period as cloud-based deployment helps in minimizing the operational costs and ensures easy access to the data

The financial advice and management segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 16.0% from 2019 to 2025 due to growing demand for tools to manage finances

The trading and exchange firms segment is anticipated to reach USD 1.01 billion by 2025 as individuals are increasingly investing in equity and forex to augment their financial gains

North America is expected to be the dominant market over the forecast period and is anticipated to reach USD 2.09 billion by 2025 as advisory firms in the region are increasingly adopting wealth management software

Some of the key industry participants include Fiserv, Inc.; Temenos Headquarters SA; Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.; Profile Software; SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; SEI Investments Company; Finantix, Comarch SA; Objectway S.p.A.; and Dorsum Ltd.

Read 159 page research report with TOC on "Wealth Management Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Advisory Mode (Human, Robo), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), By Enterprise Size, By End Use, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025"at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/wealth-management-software-market

Such benefits bode well for the market growth. Wealth management software can also serve as advisory tools that ensure compliance with local and international regulatory requirements, help in tracking the market, and capture the investment opportunities for the users. Such capabilities are expected to drive their demand further. A wealth management software can typically provide the infrastructure necessary to support all the processes and operations asset managers have to undertake. Moreover, advances in technology are allowing financial advisors to introduce chatbots, intuitive client portals, biometrics, and enhanced mobile apps as part of the efforts to improve the customer experience as well as to attract new clients.

Grand View Research has segmented the global wealth management software market on the basis of advisory mode, deployment, application, end use, and region:

Wealth Management Software Advisory Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Human Advisory



Robo Advisory



Hybrid

Wealth Management Software Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Cloud



On-premise

Wealth Management Software Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Financial Advice & Management



Portfolio, Accounting, & Trading Management



Performance Management



Risk & Compliance Management



Reporting



Others

Wealth Management Software Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Large Enterprises



Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Wealth Management Software End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Banks



Investment Management Firms



Trading & Exchange Firms



Brokerage Firms



Others

Wealth Management Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

Find more research reports on Next Generation Technologies Industry, by Grand View Research:

Smartphone Applications Market - Surging demand for smartphones and tablets is expected to drive the global smartphone applications market exponentially over the forecast period.

Internet Data Centers Market - The internet data centers market is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period owing to continuous upgrading, maintenance, and large number of available applications.

Hyperscale Data Center Market - The hyperscale data center market was estimated at over USD 1.00 billion in mid 2015. The market is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg