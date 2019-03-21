Datacenter.com Joins European Data Centre Association

AMSTERDAM, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Datacenter.com, the data center provider for on-demand colocation services for hybrid cloud solutions and a planned roll-out of colocation data centers in strategic markets worldwide, today announced it has become member of the European Data Centre Association (EUDCA). The EUDCA is the trade organization with participation of the leading data centers in Europe whose mission is to strengthen the economic growth and enhance the profile of the data center sector to the European Government, media and society.

Through active participation in EUDCA, Datacenter.com wants to represent itself in decisions taken at European level with regard to the data center industry, together with market leaders such as Equinix, Interxion and Digital Realty Trust who are also members of EUDCA.

"I am delighted that Datacenter.com is now part of the European Data Centre Association (EUDCA). The EUDCA is committed ensuring that the data center provider market continues to play a large part of the European economy and Datacenter.com is keen to actively support the organization in its excellent work," said Jochem Steman, Chief Executive Officer of Datacenter.com.

"We are delighted to welcome Datacenter.com to the EUDCA. We recognize that Datacenter.com has quickly established itself as an important participant in the data center market and it is great to have them on board. The EUDCA works hard to ensure that regulators and other interested parties are informed in making decisions that affect the industry whilst also enabling operators to reach markets that they might otherwise not have the resources to access. Having Datacenter.com onboard further strengthens our voice and demonstrates the strength of the industry in Europe to markets farther afield," Alex Rabbetts, Managing Director at the EUDCA.

Datacenter.com specializes in carrier-neutral, purpose-built data centers, providing high dense solutions that enable the fastest delivery of data to end-users. Datacenter.com's uniformly designed, energy-efficient data centers offer customers extensive security and the highest uptime for their mission critical applications.

