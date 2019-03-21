Alltemp, Inc.: Alltemp Enters into License and Distribution Agreement with Energy Sales Innovations Pty Ltd (Australia)

Exclusive License Agreement for Australia and New Zealand markets

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2019 / Alltemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: LTMP) (the "Company"), a developer of proprietary, environmentally friendly refrigerant technologies, announced today that the Company recently entered into an exclusive License and Distribution Agreement ("LDA"), with Energy Sales Innovations Pty Ltd ("ESI"), for alltemp® refrigerants within Australia and New Zealand.

Under the LDA, Alltemp has received its first order from ESI and alltemp® refrigerants have been delivered to Australia for installations at identified sights. In connection with the first round of installations, ESI will be working with Jenny Craig and Energy Conservation (www.energyconservation.com) to evaluate the impact of alltemp® refrigerants on Australia's Renewable Energy Certificates. Energy Conservation employs engineering professionals for measurement, modeling and assessment of energy-consuming building assets.

"Australia is a unique market for refrigerants and one of the most progressive for lowering Greenhouse Gas emissions. Alltemp's low Global Warming Potential, combined with its ability to significantly reduce HVAC-R energy costs, makes it an ideal fit. Working with ESI, and its established energy efficiency partners in Australia and New Zealand, should allow us to quickly build the alltemp® brand," said William Lopshire, Alltemp CEO.

ESI is controlled by St Baker Energy Innovation Fund, which invests in transformative companies across the energy sector, from generation to consumption, including innovations that enable entirely new products, performance improvements of existing products, increased efficiency and more sustainable processes (www.stbenergy.com.au).

For alltemp sales inquiries, please contact Mark Greenberg at (855) 687-4867, ext 712 or Mark@alltemp.solutions.

About Alltemp, Inc.

Alltemp, Inc. has developed a proprietary refrigerant technology, after years of research and development, called alltemp®, a proven replacement for many worldwide refrigerants that have detrimentally affected the global environment. alltemp®,'s refrigerants are environmentally friendly, sustainable, and cost-efficient energy solutions for the residential and commercial marketplace. alltemp® refrigerants have broad applications, ranging from Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning ("HVAC"), to refrigeration and foam insulation, to industrial solvents. alltemp® is the ideal solution for replacement R-134a, R-404a, and HCFC-22, better known as R-22, but which is rapidly being phased out in all developed countries due to environmental concerns over its strong effect on the depletion of the Earth's ozone layer. For further information, please go to alltempsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), as well as Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In particular, when used in the proceeding discussion, the words "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change at any time, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, the availability of components for and delays in the start of production, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financing, and other risks.

