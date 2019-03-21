Heat Biologics, Inc.: Heat Biologics to Present at the Chinese Society for Clinical Oncology Conference on Immunotherapy

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2019 / Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX), a biopharmaceutical company developing immunotherapies designed to activate a patient's immune system against cancer, today announced an oral presentation to be held at the Chinese Society for Clinical Oncology (CSCO) Conference on Immunotherapy, endorsed by the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), taking place in Shanghai, China. The oral session will be held on March 22, 2019 from 17:00 China Standard Time. Management will present the interim results of the Phase 2 Lung Cancer Data on HS-110 + Nivolumab that were presented at the ASCO-SITC Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium on February 28, 2019.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Viagenpumatucel-L (HS-110) plus nivolumab in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Oral Session: March 22, 2019; 17:00 China Standard Time (March 22, 2019; 2:00 Pacific Time)

Location: Main Conference Room (Powerlong Ballroom), Le Meridien Shanghai Minhang Hotel, Shanghai, China

The AACR is proud to work with the Chinese Society for Clinical Oncology (CSCO) and endorse this conference, which will take place on March 22-23, 2019, in Shanghai, China. The program will bring together researchers from the United States, China, and around the world to share the latest developments focusing on translational to clinical applications of immunotherapy with an emphasis on cancers with high incidence in the region. Each session will feature speakers from both China and abroad and offer ample opportunity to foster international scientific exchange.

About Heat Biologics, Inc.

Heat Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company developing immunotherapies designed to activate a patient's immune system against cancer using of CD8+ "Killer" T-cells. Our T-Cell Activation Platform ("TCAP") produces therapies designed to turn "cold" tumors "hot" and be administered in combination with checkpoint therapies and other immuno-modulators to increase their effectiveness. HS-110 is our first biologic product candidate in a series of proprietary immunotherapies designed to stimulate a patient's own T-cells to attack cancer. Our ComPACT technology is the first potential, dual-acting immunotherapy designed to deliver T-cell activation and co-stimulation in a single product. We are currently enrolling patients in our Phase 2 clinical trial for advanced non-small cell lung cancer, in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's nivolumab (Opdivo®) and with Merck's pembrolizumab (Keytruda®). Pelican Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Heat, is focused on the development of co-stimulatory monoclonal antibody and fusion protein-based therapies designed to activate the immune system. For more information, please visit www.heatbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 on our current expectations and projections about future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs, expectation, and assumptions and include statements regarding the suggestion that the addition of HS-110 to Nivolumab may restore responsiveness to treatment after tumor progression on prior checkpoint inhibitor and the suggestion that HS-110 may improve outcomes for patients who are least likely to benefit from treatment with checkpoint inhi bitors alone. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, including the ability of Heat's therapies to perform as designed, to demonstrate safety and efficacy, as well as results that are consistent with prior results, the ability to enroll patients and complete the clinical trials on time and achieve desired results and benefits, Heat's ability to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of product candidates or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, regulatory limitations relating to Heat's ability to promote or commercialize its product candidates for specific indications, acceptance of its product candidates in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of products, Heat's ability to maintain its license agreements, the continued maintenance and growth of its patent estate, its ability to establish and maintain collaborations, its ability to obtain or maintain the capital or grants necessary to fund its research and development activities, and its ability to retain its key scientists or management personnel, and the other factors described in Heat's filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and Heat undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

