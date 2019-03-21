The "Wind Turbine Services Market in Europe 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The wind turbine services market in Europe will register a CAGR of over 8% by 2023.
The adoption of renewable energy sources has been increasing to reduce the growing levels of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Governments of several countries are providing subsidies to encourage the adoption of renewable energy sources such as wind energy for power generation. The installation of wind turbines has been increasing over the years.
The wind market in Europe is witnessing new wind farm installations and is investing in operational wind farms due to favorable market conditions that support the adoption of renewable wind energy for power generation. Wind turbines require regular maintenance to ensure optimal performance. The increase in the number of wind turbine installations in both onshore and offshore environments in Europe will drive the growth of the wind turbine services market during the forecast period.
Increasing adoption of clean energy
The depletion of oil and gas reserves and the global need to reduce GHG emissions have increased the adoption of clean energy across the world. The adoption of renewable energy sources for power generation is increasing. This is because many developing and developed countries are implementing clean energy initiatives to reduce carbon emissions.
Competition from solar PV
Solar PV is a scalable energy source, which can be generated by large- and small-scale parks as well as households. The reducing cost of solar panels and the subsidies provided by various national authorities support the adoption of solar energy. Thus, the rising demand for clean energy sources and the low cost of solar PV modules are expected to limit the growth of the wind turbine services market in Europe during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- E.ON SE
- General Electric
- Nordex SE
- Senvion S.A.
- Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A.
- Vestas
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Comparison by type
- OEM Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- ISP Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- In-house Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Onshore Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Offshore Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Germany Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Spain Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- UK Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Rest of European Union Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing number of offshore wind turbines
- Development of hybrid model
- Declining LCOE of wind power generation
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- E.ON SE
- General Electric
- Nordex SE
- Senvion S.A.
- Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A.
- Vestas
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lb6rwg/the_wind_turbine?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005323/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Wind Power, Turbines