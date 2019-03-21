The "Wind Turbine Services Market in Europe 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wind turbine services market in Europe will register a CAGR of over 8% by 2023.

The adoption of renewable energy sources has been increasing to reduce the growing levels of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Governments of several countries are providing subsidies to encourage the adoption of renewable energy sources such as wind energy for power generation. The installation of wind turbines has been increasing over the years.

The wind market in Europe is witnessing new wind farm installations and is investing in operational wind farms due to favorable market conditions that support the adoption of renewable wind energy for power generation. Wind turbines require regular maintenance to ensure optimal performance. The increase in the number of wind turbine installations in both onshore and offshore environments in Europe will drive the growth of the wind turbine services market during the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of clean energy

The depletion of oil and gas reserves and the global need to reduce GHG emissions have increased the adoption of clean energy across the world. The adoption of renewable energy sources for power generation is increasing. This is because many developing and developed countries are implementing clean energy initiatives to reduce carbon emissions.

Competition from solar PV

Solar PV is a scalable energy source, which can be generated by large- and small-scale parks as well as households. The reducing cost of solar panels and the subsidies provided by various national authorities support the adoption of solar energy. Thus, the rising demand for clean energy sources and the low cost of solar PV modules are expected to limit the growth of the wind turbine services market in Europe during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Players

E.ON SE

General Electric



Nordex SE

Senvion S.A.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A.

Vestas

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Comparison by type

OEM Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ISP Market size and forecast 2018-2023

In-house Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Comparison by application

Onshore Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Offshore Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Spain Market size and forecast 2018-2023

UK Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Rest of European Union Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing number of offshore wind turbines

Development of hybrid model

Declining LCOE of wind power generation

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

