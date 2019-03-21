Cheap Conveyancing Website is Officially Launched

The New Site is Exceptionally User-Friendly, with Streamlined IT Processes, High Quality Conveyancing and Affordable Prices

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2019 / The founders of Cheap Conveyancing are pleased to announce the launch of their new and easy-to-navigate website, CheapConveyancing.com.au.

To check out the new site and get a quote, please visit https://www.cheapconveyancing.com.au/.

As a company spokesperson noted, while conveyancing is a necessary process in Australia when buying or selling property, it can be expensive. This knowledge inspired the founders of the website to provide cheap conveyancing Australia residents can use - all without the high price tag.

As for how Cheap Conveyancing can offer such competitive and affordable prices while including a lawyer and a conveyancer, the spokesperson said the company uses a 3-step process, starting with using the best practices templates.

"Assuming yours is a standard conveyance like 98 percent of those out there, we'll use standard documents that meet our exacting standards, to save drafting time. This means more savings for you," the spokesperson noted, adding that the second step involves using innovative technology.

"We've invested heavily in automation and business process. That means we can do more with less. Take advantage of our technology with conveyancing that is as good or better than other firms."

Finally, the spokesperson noted, Cheap Conveyancing uses the "Four-Stage Sign Off" in their work. While a paralegal will do most of the work for their customers, it must be signed off by the conveyancer, lawyer, practice manager and associate director. This process means people who need conveyancing services will receive only high quality and cost-effective service.

As a bonus, people who work with Cheap Conveyancing do not need to drive to a number of appointments, spending hours on the road to get everything done. In addition to getting a lawyer and conveyancer, Cheap Conveyancing also offers 100 percent online service, which means their valued customers can stay home and relax while the conveyancing transactions are taken care of. Cheap Conveyancing is also proud to offer a fixed professional price guarantee.

"We are here to make it easy," the spokesperson noted.

About Cheap Conveyancing:

Launched in 2019, CheapConveyancing.com.au is a website that will make everyone's conveyancing transactions easy to do online. At Cheap Conveyancing, they have streamlined their IT processes, and have created a conveyancing service that is cheap but good. They offer affordable, best quality conveyancing without the high price tag. For more information, please visit https://www.cheapconveyancing.com.au/.

Contact:

Cheap Conveyancing

info@cheapconveyancing.com.au

1300 170 533

SOURCE: Cheap Conveyancing

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/539721/Cheap-Conveyancing-Website-is-Officially-Launched