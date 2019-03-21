Smiths Detection has achieved ECAC Standard 3.1 approval for its CTX 9800 DSi 0.5 m/s hold baggage explosives detection system. This is the second Smiths Detection scanner to achieve 3.1 approval the highest defined hold baggage screening standard in the EU.

Any previously installed CTX 9800 DSi systems with Standard 3 approval can be upgraded on site to include Standard 3.1. The detection algorithms for the two standards may be selected on a bag-by-bag basis depending on the destination and associated risk level. This risk-based screening approach offers additional flexibility and productivity whilst maintaining the highest level of security.

"We are seeing more customers stipulating a preference for equipment with Standard 3.1 approval in their tenders," explained Matt Clark, VP Technology Smiths Detection. "This would indicate that airports are already anticipating the next standards and want to invest wisely in future-proof technology as well as, of course, providing the most stringent security screening."

Built on a scalable platform, the CTX 9800 DSi can be upgraded to meet developing detection and capacity requirements and can be integrated into any baggage handling system. Featuring Computed Tomography (CT), it produces high-resolution 3D images and supports 2D and 3D organic/inorganic material discrimination.

The 0.5m/sec belt speed enables the CTX 9800 DSi to handle up to 1800 bags per hour, making the screening process faster and more efficient. It accepts large and elongated items measuring up to 2.5 metres, minimising the need to process oversized luggage separately.

This approval is one of several held by the CTX 9800 range including: certification by the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) as meeting current regulatory requirements for hold baggage; and also Chinese CAAC and Israeli IPMO certifications.

This is the second Smiths Detection scanner to receive ECAC Standard 3.1 approval, the first being the HI-SCAN 10080 XCT.

