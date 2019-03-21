Findings Presented at European Association of Urology Show Consistent Positive Results for Minimally Invasive UroLift System Treatment

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) today announced that multiple studies were presented at the 2019 European Association of Urology (EAU) meeting in Barcelona, Spain, highlighting the effectiveness of the UroLift System, a minimally invasive treatment, usually performed in-office that provides rapid relief and recovery from the symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).1,2

BPH, also known as enlarged prostate, is a common condition marked by bothersome urinary symptoms that can cause loss of productivity, depression, interrupted sleep, and decreased quality of life.3 BPH affects over 40 million men in the United States alone.4 If left untreated, the condition can worsen over time and cause permanent bladder damage.5

A presentation entitled Pulling The Foley: Can the Prostatic Urethral Lift be used in men with catheter-dependent urinary retention? was presented by Thomas Mueller, M.D., urologist of New Jersey Urology (Voorhees, N.J.). The study highlighted real-world retrospective data from a study of 30 men with urinary retention treated with the UroLift System.

Since a significant number of men with BPH also have urinary retention that requires a catheter, Dr. Mueller's objective for the study was to determine whether the UroLift System would be an effective treatment for this patient population. Men with active urinary retention have been previously excluded from PUL studies.

"Our study confirmed that the UroLift System is an effective treatment in a very complex cohort, with 83 percent of men with urinary retention catheter-free in less than three days," said Dr. Mueller. "We also found significant improvement in prostatic symptom score, quality of life and post-void residuals, further demonstrating the effectiveness of the UroLift System treatment for men with BPH."

The UroLift System was highlighted in three additional presentations at the EAU meeting:

Novel treatment strategies in Benign Prostatic Obstruction (BPO) presented by Henry Woo, M.D., professor of surgery (urology), University of Sydney, Australia

presented by Henry Woo, M.D., professor of surgery (urology), University of Sydney, Australia Minimally-invasive surgical therapies for Benign Prostatic Obstruction (BPO) presented by Zorn K., M.D., assistant professor of urology and director of robotic surgery of University of Montreal, Canada

presented by Zorn K., M.D., assistant professor of urology and director of robotic surgery of University of Montreal, Canada What is the optimal treatment for patients with male LUTS? presented by Christian Gratzke, M.D., professor and chair of the urology department of Ludwig-Maximilians-University Munich, Germany

"Dr. Mueller's real-world study and the other presentations shared at EAU are consistent with the value proposition of the UroLift System treatment for patients with BPH," said Dave Amerson, president of Teleflex Interventional Urology business unit. "These findings add to an extensive bank of clinical and real-world evidence affirming that the UroLift System is a safe and effective minimally invasive treatment that allows patients to achieve lasting relief from the burdensome symptoms of BPH."

The UroLift System is the only minimally invasive treatment option that has been shown to provide rapid and durable symptomatic and urinary flow rate improvement without causing sexual dysfunction.*1,6-9 The Prostatic Urethral Lift procedure is recommended for the treatment of BPH in both the American Urological Association and European Association of Urology clinical guidelines.

*No instances of new, sustained erectile or ejaculatory dysfunction.

About the UroLift System

The FDA-cleared UroLift System is a proven, minimally invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The UroLift permanent implants, delivered during a minimally invasive transurethral outpatient procedure, relieve prostate obstruction and open the urethra directly without cutting, heating, or removing prostate tissue. Clinical data from a pivotal 206-patient randomized controlled study showed that patients with enlarged prostate receiving UroLift implants reported rapid and durable symptomatic and urinary flow rate improvement without compromising sexual function. *1,2 Patients also experienced significant improvement in quality of life. Over 100,000 men have been treated with the UroLift System worldwide. Most common adverse events reported include hematuria, dysuria, micturition urgency, pelvic pain, and urge incontinence. Most symptoms were mild to moderate in severity and resolved within two to four weeks after the procedure. The Prostatic Urethral Lift procedure using the UroLift System is recommended for the treatment of BPH in both the American Urological Association and European Association of Urology clinical guidelines. The UroLift System is available in the U.S., Europe, Australia, Canada, Mexico and South Korea. Learn more at www.UroLift.com.

About Teleflex Interventional Urology

The Teleflex Interventional Urology Business Unit is dedicated to developing innovative, minimally invasive and clinically effective devices that address unmet needs in the field of urology. Our initial focus is on improving the standard of care for patients with BPH using the UroLift System, a minimally invasive permanent implant system that treats symptoms while preserving normal sexual function. Learn more at www.NeoTract.com.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people's lives. We apply purpose driven innovation a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular and interventional access, surgical, anesthesia, cardiac care, urology, emergency medicine and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit www.Teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow, Deknatel, Hudson RCI, LMA, Pilling, Rusch, UroLift and Weck trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Dr. Thomas Mueller is a paid consultant to NeoTract Teleflex Interventional Urology.

*No instances of new, sustained erectile or ejaculatory dysfunction

