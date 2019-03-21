The "Europe Commercial Lawn Mower Market Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe commercial lawn mower market is anticipated to reach values of more than $4 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 5% during 2018-2024.
This comprehensive market research and strategic analysis study of the Europe commercial lawn mower market offers investment opportunities, market size, and trend forecast during the period 2019-2024. The market research report also offers market size analysis in terms of unit volumes during the forecast period.
Information provided in the Europe commercial lawn mower market report include:
- The emergence of alternate spaces community creation and its impact on the Europe commercial lawn mower market
- Impact of the landscaping industry dynamics and growth
- Robotic lawn mowers Design and working systems
- Market growth enablers Trends, opportunity assessment, drivers, and restraints
- Garden equipment market overview Market size and forecast 2018-2024
- Europe commercial lawn mower market Historical data 2016-2017
- Market segmentation Detailed analysis of market segmentation that includes product type, end-user type, fuel type, mower blade type, start type, and drive type across 9 countries.
- Geography A complete overview of the market size and forecast of the leading 9 countries
- Competitive landscape It includes information about leading 8 key vendors and 50 other prominent players
Key Highlights
1. The increasing penetration of low-cost robotic mowers from China will encourage vendors to launch innovative machines at affordable price points in the Europe commercial lawn mower market.
2. The leading manufacturers are leveraging the availability of best in class infrastructure and R&D support to launch new variants with increased durability in the European market.
3. Electric-powered mowers are gaining momentum in the European market, which helps in a 40% reduction of carbon dioxide and a 99% reduction of carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons, and methane.
4. Snapper Pro and Ferris offer a cruise control bar with their walk-behind lawn mowers, which enables the operator to set the speed and also allow overrule it with thumb controls.
5. Leading vendors are targeting home improvement stores such as Sears, Lowe's, Menards, OBI, Home Depot, and RobotShop to boost their online sales revenues in the Europe commercial lawn mower market.
6. The EU regulations on energy-efficiency and noise guidelines will lead to the launch of energy-saving models and upgrades in the European market.
Market Overview
The growing demand for advanced technology, route optimization technology, geo-measuring, mobile irrigation system controllers, and ride-on equipment is propelling the growth in the Europe commercial lawn mower market. The leading vendors are offering new technology and services such as lawn aeration, tree, and shrub care, and insect and disease control to sustain the intense competition in the European market.
Technology companies are developing applications for the landscaping industry that allow customers to book lawn care services in the Europe commercial lawn mower market. The introduction of new variants of robotic lawn mowers for professional landscaping services will revolutionize the Europe commercial lawn mower market. Vendors such as Husqvarna introduced new product variants with better mowing efficiency and high battery backup to attract the maximum number of consumers in the Europe market.
Switzerland is leading the revenue contribution for robotic mowers in the Europe commercial lawn mower market. The increasing number of lifestyle communities and public parks will boost the adoption of commercial garden equipment in the Europe market. The development of lightweight gardening tools has made it easy for users to use these tools in the market.
The Horizon 2020 program focus on creating industrial leadership by evolving current manufacturing operations by leveraging on advanced computing, sensor technology, and robotics. The initiation of this project will contribute to the growing revenues in the Europe commercial lawn mower market over the next few years.
Market Dynamics
The growing influx of battery-powered products and multi-use equipment will transform the Europe commercial lawn mower market. The professional landscaping services within municipalities, hospitality, office, state entities, and customers with indoor projects are looking for zero exhaust emission and noiseless equipment, thereby fueling the demand for battery-powered mowers in the Europe commercial lawn mower market.
Vendors are working with rebate programs that incentivize governments to purchase sustainable equipment or existent trade-in fleet for battery-powered ones in the Europe lawn mower market. The development of lithium-ion battery technology characterized by low self-discharge is expected to revolutionize market during the forecast period. Technological advances focused on improving run times and power are expected to level the performance of battery-powered products to compete with conventional engine-powered models in commercial markets.
The launch of single-engine and transmission fitted with attachments that can carry out tasks such as leaf blowing, prepping seedbeds, leveling soil, edging sidewalks, mowing and throwing, will not only reduce the cost of acquiring and maintaining equipment but also improve workflow efficiency enabling the labor to swap out attachments and increase uptime in the market. The launch of a variety of commercial walk-behind and riding mowers will boost sales in the Europe commercial lawn mower market.
Top trends observed in the Europe commercial lawn mower market include:
- Healthy Growth of Landscaping Industry
- Growing Marketing Efforts and Promotional Activities by Vendors
- Influence of Internet in Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior
- Increased Adoption of Green Spaces and Green Roofs
Key Vendor Analysis
The Europe commercial lawn mower market is highly fragmented due to the presence of both international and regional players. The increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&A activities will encourage vendors to develop new technologies to sustain the level of competition in the European market.
The major vendors in the Europe commercial lawn mower market are:
- Deere Co
- Honda Power Equipment
- Husqvarna
- Kubota
- MTD Products
- Bosch
- STIGA
- The Toro Company
Key Topics Covered
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Report Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of Study
5 Report Assumptions Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Inclusions
5.3 Exclusions
5.4 Currency Conversion
5.5 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Landscaping Industry Dynamics
7.3 Dawn of Robotic Lawn Mowers
7.4 Alternate Spaces Community Creation
7.5 Macroeconomic Factors Enabling Market Growth
8 Market Dynamics
8.1 Market Growth Enablers
8.1.1 Healthy Growth of Landscaping Industry
8.1.2 Emergence of Robotic Lawn Mowers
8.1.3 Growing Marketing Efforts and Promotional Activities by Vendors
8.1.4 Development of Sustainable Cities
8.1.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers
8.1.6 Impact of Market Growth Enablers on Europe
8.2 Market Growth Restraints
8.2.1 Rise of Drought-tolerant Landscaping and High Adoption of Artificial Grass
8.2.2 Shortage of Skilled and Qualified Labors
8.2.3 Political Turbulences in Key Markets
8.2.4 Increasing Labor Cost and Cost Trade-offs
8.2.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Restraints
8.2.6 Impact of Market Growth Restraints on Europe
8.3 Market Opportunities Trends
8.3.1 Shifting Consumer Focus toward Smart Technology
8.3.2 Influence of Internet in Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior
8.3.3 Increased Adoption of Green Spaces and Green Roofs
8.3.4 Growing Influx of Battery-powered Products Multi-use Equipment
8.3.5 YOY Impact of Market Opportunities Trends
8.3.6 Impact of Market Opportunities Trends on Europe
9 Value Chain Analysis
9.1 Value Chain overview
9.2 Value Chain Analysis
9.2.1 Raw Material and Component Suppliers
9.2.2 Manufacturers
9.2.3 Distributors/Dealers/Retailers
9.2.4 End-user
10 Market Landscape
10.1 Garden Equipment Market Overview
10.1.1 Market Size Forecast
10.2 Lawn Mower Market in Europe
10.2.1 Historical Data 2016-2017
10.2.2 Market Size Forecast 2018-2024
10.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
11 Market by Product Type
12 Commercial Walk-behind Lawn Mower
12.1 Market Size Forecast
12.2 Market by Product Type
12.2.1 Self-Propelled Mowers: Market Size Forecast
12.2.2 Push Mower: Market Size Forecast
12.2.3 Hover Mower: Market Size Forecast
13 Commercial Ride-on Lawn Mower
13.1 Market Size Forecast
13.2 Market by Product Type
13.2.1 Standard Ride-on Mowers: Market Size Forecast
13.2.2 Zero-turn Mowers: Market Size Forecast
13.2.3 Lawn Tractors: Market Size Forecast
13.2.4 Garden Tractors: Market Size Forecast
14 Commercial Robotic Lawn Mower
15 Market by Fuel Type
15.1 Market Overview
15.2 Gas-powered lawn mowers
15.3 Electric-powered Lawn Mowers
15.4 Propane-Powered Lawn Mowers
16 Market By End-user Type
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Professional Landscaping Services
16.3 Golf Courses
16.4 Government Others
17 Market By Mower Blade Type
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Cylinder Blades
17.3 Deck/Standard Blades
17.4 Mulching Blades
17.5 Lifting Blades
18 Market By Drive Type
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 AWD
18.3 FWD
18.4 RWD
19 Market By Start Type
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Keyed Start
19.3 push Start
19.4 Recoil Start (Pull/Manual/Rewind Start)
20 Market by Distribution Channel
20.1 Market Overview
20.1.1 Manufacture, Production, and Distribution
20.1.2 Distribution through Retail Stores
20.1.3 Distribution through Online Websites
21 Market by Key Countries
21.1 Market Overview
21.2 Germany
21.3 UK
21.4 France
21.5 Spain
21.6 Italy
21.7 Sweden
21.8 Switzerland
21.9 Belgium
21.10 Netherlands
22 Competitive Landscape
23 Key Company Profiles
23.1 Deera Co.
23.1.1 Business Overview
23.1.2 Business Segments
23.1.3 Product Offerings
23.1.4 Key Strategies
23.1.5 Key Strengths
23.1.6 Key Opportunities
23.2 Honda Power Equipment
23.3 Husqvarna
23.4 Kubota
23.5 MTD Products
23.6 Robert Bosch
23.7 Stiga
23.8 The TORO Company
24 Other Prominent Vendors
24.1 AGCO
24.1.1 Company Overview
24.1.2 Strategy
24.2 Alamo Group
24.3 AL-KO
24.4 Ariens Company
24.5 AS-motor
24.6 Bad Boy Mowers
24.7 Black Decker
24.8 Blount International
24.9 Bobcat Company
24.10 Briggs Stratton
24.11 Carraro
24.12 Chevron Group
24.13 Cobra
24.14 Einhell Germany
24.15 Emak Group
24.16 Erkunt Traktor Sanayii
24.17 E.ZICOM
24.18 Generac Power Systems
24.19 Greenworks Tool
24.20 Grey Technology (Gtech)
24.21 Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology
24.22 Hayter Limited
24.23 Hitachi
24.24 Hustler Turf Equipment
24.25 Linea Tielle
24.26 LG
24.27 Lowe's (Kobalt)
24.28 Makita Corporation
24.29 Mamibot
24.30 Masport
24.31 McLane manufacturing
24.32 Mean Green Products
24.33 Milagrow HumanTech
24.34 Moridge manufacturing
24.35 Ningbo NGP Industry
24.36 Positec Tool (WORX)
24.37 Scag Power Equipment
24.38 Schiller Grounds Care
24.39 Shibaura
24.40 Snow Joe
24.41 STIHL
24.42 SUMEC (Yard force)
24.43 Swisher Acquisition
24.44 Techtronic Industries
24.45 Textron
24.46 The Kobi Company
24.47 Turflynx
24.48 Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics)
24.49 Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence Technology
24.50 Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)
25 Report Summary
25.1 Key Takeaways
25.2 Strategic Recommendation
25.3 Qualitative Summary
25.4 Quantitative Summary
