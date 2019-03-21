The "Europe Commercial Lawn Mower Market Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe commercial lawn mower market is anticipated to reach values of more than $4 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 5% during 2018-2024.

This comprehensive market research and strategic analysis study of the Europe commercial lawn mower market offers investment opportunities, market size, and trend forecast during the period 2019-2024. The market research report also offers market size analysis in terms of unit volumes during the forecast period.

Information provided in the Europe commercial lawn mower market report include:

The emergence of alternate spaces community creation and its impact on the Europe commercial lawn mower market

Impact of the landscaping industry dynamics and growth

Robotic lawn mowers Design and working systems

Market growth enablers Trends, opportunity assessment, drivers, and restraints

Garden equipment market overview Market size and forecast 2018-2024

Europe commercial lawn mower market Historical data 2016-2017

Market segmentation Detailed analysis of market segmentation that includes product type, end-user type, fuel type, mower blade type, start type, and drive type across 9 countries.

Geography A complete overview of the market size and forecast of the leading 9 countries

Competitive landscape It includes information about leading 8 key vendors and 50 other prominent players

Key Highlights

1. The increasing penetration of low-cost robotic mowers from China will encourage vendors to launch innovative machines at affordable price points in the Europe commercial lawn mower market.

2. The leading manufacturers are leveraging the availability of best in class infrastructure and R&D support to launch new variants with increased durability in the European market.

3. Electric-powered mowers are gaining momentum in the European market, which helps in a 40% reduction of carbon dioxide and a 99% reduction of carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons, and methane.

4. Snapper Pro and Ferris offer a cruise control bar with their walk-behind lawn mowers, which enables the operator to set the speed and also allow overrule it with thumb controls.

5. Leading vendors are targeting home improvement stores such as Sears, Lowe's, Menards, OBI, Home Depot, and RobotShop to boost their online sales revenues in the Europe commercial lawn mower market.

6. The EU regulations on energy-efficiency and noise guidelines will lead to the launch of energy-saving models and upgrades in the European market.

Market Overview

The growing demand for advanced technology, route optimization technology, geo-measuring, mobile irrigation system controllers, and ride-on equipment is propelling the growth in the Europe commercial lawn mower market. The leading vendors are offering new technology and services such as lawn aeration, tree, and shrub care, and insect and disease control to sustain the intense competition in the European market.

Technology companies are developing applications for the landscaping industry that allow customers to book lawn care services in the Europe commercial lawn mower market. The introduction of new variants of robotic lawn mowers for professional landscaping services will revolutionize the Europe commercial lawn mower market. Vendors such as Husqvarna introduced new product variants with better mowing efficiency and high battery backup to attract the maximum number of consumers in the Europe market.

Switzerland is leading the revenue contribution for robotic mowers in the Europe commercial lawn mower market. The increasing number of lifestyle communities and public parks will boost the adoption of commercial garden equipment in the Europe market. The development of lightweight gardening tools has made it easy for users to use these tools in the market.

The Horizon 2020 program focus on creating industrial leadership by evolving current manufacturing operations by leveraging on advanced computing, sensor technology, and robotics. The initiation of this project will contribute to the growing revenues in the Europe commercial lawn mower market over the next few years.

Market Dynamics

The growing influx of battery-powered products and multi-use equipment will transform the Europe commercial lawn mower market. The professional landscaping services within municipalities, hospitality, office, state entities, and customers with indoor projects are looking for zero exhaust emission and noiseless equipment, thereby fueling the demand for battery-powered mowers in the Europe commercial lawn mower market.

Vendors are working with rebate programs that incentivize governments to purchase sustainable equipment or existent trade-in fleet for battery-powered ones in the Europe lawn mower market. The development of lithium-ion battery technology characterized by low self-discharge is expected to revolutionize market during the forecast period. Technological advances focused on improving run times and power are expected to level the performance of battery-powered products to compete with conventional engine-powered models in commercial markets.

The launch of single-engine and transmission fitted with attachments that can carry out tasks such as leaf blowing, prepping seedbeds, leveling soil, edging sidewalks, mowing and throwing, will not only reduce the cost of acquiring and maintaining equipment but also improve workflow efficiency enabling the labor to swap out attachments and increase uptime in the market. The launch of a variety of commercial walk-behind and riding mowers will boost sales in the Europe commercial lawn mower market.

Top trends observed in the Europe commercial lawn mower market include:

Healthy Growth of Landscaping Industry

Growing Marketing Efforts and Promotional Activities by Vendors

Influence of Internet in Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior

Increased Adoption of Green Spaces and Green Roofs

Key Vendor Analysis

The Europe commercial lawn mower market is highly fragmented due to the presence of both international and regional players. The increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&A activities will encourage vendors to develop new technologies to sustain the level of competition in the European market.

The major vendors in the Europe commercial lawn mower market are:

Deere Co

Honda Power Equipment

Husqvarna

Kubota

MTD Products

Bosch

STIGA

The Toro Company

Key Topics Covered

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study

5 Report Assumptions Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion

5.5 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Landscaping Industry Dynamics

7.3 Dawn of Robotic Lawn Mowers

7.4 Alternate Spaces Community Creation

7.5 Macroeconomic Factors Enabling Market Growth

8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Healthy Growth of Landscaping Industry

8.1.2 Emergence of Robotic Lawn Mowers

8.1.3 Growing Marketing Efforts and Promotional Activities by Vendors

8.1.4 Development of Sustainable Cities

8.1.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers

8.1.6 Impact of Market Growth Enablers on Europe

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Rise of Drought-tolerant Landscaping and High Adoption of Artificial Grass

8.2.2 Shortage of Skilled and Qualified Labors

8.2.3 Political Turbulences in Key Markets

8.2.4 Increasing Labor Cost and Cost Trade-offs

8.2.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Restraints

8.2.6 Impact of Market Growth Restraints on Europe

8.3 Market Opportunities Trends

8.3.1 Shifting Consumer Focus toward Smart Technology

8.3.2 Influence of Internet in Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior

8.3.3 Increased Adoption of Green Spaces and Green Roofs

8.3.4 Growing Influx of Battery-powered Products Multi-use Equipment

8.3.5 YOY Impact of Market Opportunities Trends

8.3.6 Impact of Market Opportunities Trends on Europe

9 Value Chain Analysis

9.1 Value Chain overview

9.2 Value Chain Analysis

9.2.1 Raw Material and Component Suppliers

9.2.2 Manufacturers

9.2.3 Distributors/Dealers/Retailers

9.2.4 End-user

10 Market Landscape

10.1 Garden Equipment Market Overview

10.1.1 Market Size Forecast

10.2 Lawn Mower Market in Europe

10.2.1 Historical Data 2016-2017

10.2.2 Market Size Forecast 2018-2024

10.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11 Market by Product Type

12 Commercial Walk-behind Lawn Mower

12.1 Market Size Forecast

12.2 Market by Product Type

12.2.1 Self-Propelled Mowers: Market Size Forecast

12.2.2 Push Mower: Market Size Forecast

12.2.3 Hover Mower: Market Size Forecast

13 Commercial Ride-on Lawn Mower

13.1 Market Size Forecast

13.2 Market by Product Type

13.2.1 Standard Ride-on Mowers: Market Size Forecast

13.2.2 Zero-turn Mowers: Market Size Forecast

13.2.3 Lawn Tractors: Market Size Forecast

13.2.4 Garden Tractors: Market Size Forecast

14 Commercial Robotic Lawn Mower

15 Market by Fuel Type

15.1 Market Overview

15.2 Gas-powered lawn mowers

15.3 Electric-powered Lawn Mowers

15.4 Propane-Powered Lawn Mowers

16 Market By End-user Type

16.1 Market Overview

16.2 Professional Landscaping Services

16.3 Golf Courses

16.4 Government Others

17 Market By Mower Blade Type

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Cylinder Blades

17.3 Deck/Standard Blades

17.4 Mulching Blades

17.5 Lifting Blades

18 Market By Drive Type

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 AWD

18.3 FWD

18.4 RWD

19 Market By Start Type

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Keyed Start

19.3 push Start

19.4 Recoil Start (Pull/Manual/Rewind Start)

20 Market by Distribution Channel

20.1 Market Overview

20.1.1 Manufacture, Production, and Distribution

20.1.2 Distribution through Retail Stores

20.1.3 Distribution through Online Websites

21 Market by Key Countries

21.1 Market Overview

21.2 Germany

21.3 UK

21.4 France

21.5 Spain

21.6 Italy

21.7 Sweden

21.8 Switzerland

21.9 Belgium

21.10 Netherlands

22 Competitive Landscape

23 Key Company Profiles

23.1 Deera Co.

23.1.1 Business Overview

23.1.2 Business Segments

23.1.3 Product Offerings

23.1.4 Key Strategies

23.1.5 Key Strengths

23.1.6 Key Opportunities

23.2 Honda Power Equipment

23.3 Husqvarna

23.4 Kubota

23.5 MTD Products

23.6 Robert Bosch

23.7 Stiga

23.8 The TORO Company

24 Other Prominent Vendors

24.1 AGCO

24.1.1 Company Overview

24.1.2 Strategy

24.2 Alamo Group

24.3 AL-KO

24.4 Ariens Company

24.5 AS-motor

24.6 Bad Boy Mowers

24.7 Black Decker

24.8 Blount International

24.9 Bobcat Company

24.10 Briggs Stratton

24.11 Carraro

24.12 Chevron Group

24.13 Cobra

24.14 Einhell Germany

24.15 Emak Group

24.16 Erkunt Traktor Sanayii

24.17 E.ZICOM

24.18 Generac Power Systems

24.19 Greenworks Tool

24.20 Grey Technology (Gtech)

24.21 Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

24.22 Hayter Limited

24.23 Hitachi

24.24 Hustler Turf Equipment

24.25 Linea Tielle

24.26 LG

24.27 Lowe's (Kobalt)

24.28 Makita Corporation

24.29 Mamibot

24.30 Masport

24.31 McLane manufacturing

24.32 Mean Green Products

24.33 Milagrow HumanTech

24.34 Moridge manufacturing

24.35 Ningbo NGP Industry

24.36 Positec Tool (WORX)

24.37 Scag Power Equipment

24.38 Schiller Grounds Care

24.39 Shibaura

24.40 Snow Joe

24.41 STIHL

24.42 SUMEC (Yard force)

24.43 Swisher Acquisition

24.44 Techtronic Industries

24.45 Textron

24.46 The Kobi Company

24.47 Turflynx

24.48 Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics)

24.49 Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence Technology

24.50 Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)

25 Report Summary

25.1 Key Takeaways

25.2 Strategic Recommendation

25.3 Qualitative Summary

25.4 Quantitative Summary

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lpw9vf/the_european?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005338/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Gardening Supplies and Equipment