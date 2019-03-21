Demand for Fabric Mesh for Industrial Dryer Propels as Preference for Polyester & Polyamide Material Variant Receives Greater Traction, Finds Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabric mesh for industrial dryer comprises a wide collection of synthetic fabrics in close and open mesh for both drying and conveying products. The construction of fabric mesh for industrial dryer is achieved with the use of diverse materials like polyamide, poly-ether-ether-ketone, polyester and other materials. According to Fact.MR, growing demand for fabric mesh for industrial dryer is primarily driven by rising chemical projects in the global food industry. In order to conclude further factors, readers can access this resourceful report titled "Fabric Mesh for Industrial Dryer Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028", which has been published on its active portal.

As per Fact.MR study, the fabric mesh for industrial dryer market is estimated to deliver 3.9% CAGR during the period between 2018 and 2028. The purpose of this report is to offer a precise overview about the target industry, and further investigate market size and forecast scenario of the fabric mesh for industrial dryer market. Readers can gain information about important market aspects such as growth influences, trends as well as opportunities that are expected to transform the overall status of the global fabric mesh for industrial dryer market in the coming years.

Effective Material Choice Emerges in the Form of Polyester & Polyamide

It has been noticed that, polyester fabric has developed as a lucrative and operative material for mesh screen creation which is preferred in screen printing. This is primarily due to its hydrophobic as well as temperature-resistance characteristics. Interestingly, the demand for polyester mesh in the past few years has been vigorous among prominent industrial sectors like food, chemical and paper & pulp.

In addition, polyamide mesh can be seen as another effectual variant of fabric mesh for industrial dryer that has received substantial traction in the recent past. The popularity of polyamide mesh is attributed to its higher chemical and wear resistance properties.

North America to Exhibit Leading Market Share

This Fact.MR report predicts that North America would hold the leading share in the global fabric mesh for industrial dryer market. It is highlighted that, the U.S is marked as the frontrunner as it exceeded the mark of US$ 265,000 in 2018. Furthermore, varied application of industrial dryer across diverse industries including pharmaceuticals, food, paper and pulp and chemicals is seen as a major factor motivating demand for fabric mesh for industrial dryer across North America.

Considering the favorable market space in North America, several manufacturers from the global market are striving to accomplish mergers and acquisitions of facilities in the target region. It is further analyzed that customized fabric mesh belts that are created for specific process are evolving as an attractive alternative in the food drying process, thereby confirming high process stability.

Competitive Outline

Finally, the report on the fabric mesh for industrial dryer market presents complete profiles of operative players. Moreover, the study highpoints information as well as data on the leading companies along with emerging players which are wishing to enter the highly competitive market arena. The eminent market players mentioned in the report are Saati S.p.A, Drenth Holland BV, Sefar AG, Clear Edge Filtration Group, Anping County PFM Screen Co. Ltd. and Hebei DeFeng Polyester Fiber Co., Ltd.

