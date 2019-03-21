Grundfos Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for its Innovation-driven Growth in the Water and Wastewater Pumps Market

Digital solutions from Grundfos help customers manage their networks through various data points and reduce the amount of energy consumed, plug leaks, and optimise maintenance

LONDON, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global water and wastewater pumps market, Frost & Sullivan recognises Grundfos with the 2018 Global Company of the Year Award for its exceptional organic growth. In Q1 2018, Grundfos announced a 5.3 per cent increase in its organic growth, which was its highest ever, and aims to end the year with a 6 per cent growth. Its sustainable and effective solutions have set the benchmarks for product development in the dynamic water and wastewater pumps market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/838782/Grundfos_Award_.jpg

"Grundfos was among the first companies to introduce an off-grid water supply solution with its solar-powered pumping system in 1982," said Fredrick Royan, Vice President at Frost & Sullivan. "More recently, it introduced the borehole pump for submerged applications and became the first pump manufacturing company to integrate software into its products to support bidirectional communication between the hardware and its operators. By pioneering this technology, Grundfos avoided commoditisation and outperformed the competition."

Grundfos is currently conducting several pilot projects in Serbia that recycle 75 per cent of the country's water and harvest rainwater. Other project examples include a plant in China that uses recycled water to flush toilets and an office building in Chennai, India that uses indirect sunlight to power pumps. The company established a digital task force with the goal of identifying opportunities and successfully addressing digitalisation in its operations as well as products. Its digitisation strategy extends beyond pump services and covers demand-driven distribution, wherein an advanced algorithm uses data to adapt to network behaviour and then applies the required amount of pressure to prevent water loss and infrastructure damage.

Digitalisation also enables predictive maintenance and self-diagnostic pumps that can learn to identify and raise potential issues, which will help customers order parts ahead of a full product shutdown. Another important offering is Grundfos' new generation MGE motors, some of the world's most efficient pump motors, which range from 0.25 kW to 11 kW. These products provide a 10 per cent increase in energy savings and a 25 per cent faster return on investment through reduced energy consumption.

"Grundfos backs its wide product portfolio with simple online installation tools. The pit creator allows customers to configure their pumping stations based on the pit, pump, pump controller, level controller, external communication, and accessories. The entire process takes less than 15 minutes," noted Royan. "These exceptional products, services, and sustainability benefits strengthen Grundfos' customer relationships and positions the company for greater growth in the future."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organisation that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognises a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Grundfos

Grundfos is a global leader in advanced pump solutions and a trendsetter in water technology. The company contributes to global sustainability by pioneering technologies that improve quality of life for people and care for the planet. As such, its core activity aligns closely with the sustainability aspects of how we use water and manage water quality. Grundfos has over 19,000 employees working out of 56 countries all around the world.

For more information, visit www.grundfos.com, follow @grundfos on Twitter or the Facebook-page at www.facebook.com/Grundfos/.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Estefany Ariza

P: 210.477.8469

E: estefany.ariza@frost.com