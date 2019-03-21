Western Isles Cruises Ltd. Announces the Addition of New Wildlife Cruises in the West Coast of Scotland

Passengers on the One Hour Cruises Typically See a Variety of Wildlife, Including Birds, Porpoises, Whales and More

MALLAIG, SCOTLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2019 / The founders of Western Isles Cruises Ltd. are pleased to announce that they have added new wildlife cruises to their already-diverse and popular selection of cruises. The new wildlife adventures are focused in and around the west coast of Scotland.

To learn more about the wildlife cruises, which can also include remote drop offs, please visit https://westernislescruises.co.uk/private-hire/wildlife-adventures-remote-drop-offs/.

As a company spokesperson noted, from the day Western Isles Cruises first opened for business, the wildlife cruises have been immensely popular with visitors to the area. To offer their valued customers even more exciting options to see wildlife, the founders decided to add additional routes.

"If you do nothing else whilst visiting Mallaig you must do this," the spokesperson noted, adding that the one hour wildlife cruise has become a main attraction in the area.

Passengers on the one hour cruises can typically see a wide selection of wildlife; this includes a number of birds, porpoises, dolphins, whales and basking sharks. People can relax with a drink from the bar and enjoy some of the best scenery they can see anywhere on Earth, the spokesperson noted. For those who love photography, the wildlife cruises offer plenty of amazing opportunities to snap incredible shots of Mother Nature's handiwork.

The boats that Western Isles Cruises uses for their wildlife tours are also exceptionally comfortable and offer a number of amenities. For instance, the MV Western Isles has toilets and a Whisky bar aboard; passengers are welcome to bring their own food from the chippy or a sandwich from one of the local shops.

"And The Big Dipper provides comfortable and safe transport to, and from, Knoydart and the surrounding areas," the spokesperson noted, adding that people may charter the boat for a one hour wildlife adventure, a half day or even a whole day charter.

About Western Isles Cruises Ltd.:

Western Isles Cruises Ltd. offers unforgettable experiences that will live with people forever. Western Isles Cruises operates the Knoydart Ferry Service, One Hour Wildlife Cruises and Private Charters for weddings and special occasions, plus fast remote drop off and pickups in their Red Bay RIB. They have operated as the ferry service up Loch Nevis for the past 60 years. For more information, please visit https://westernislescruises.co.uk/.

