Canadian Solar recorded net income of $237.1 million in 2018, from $99.6 million a year earlier, on annual PV module shipments of 6.62 GW.The company's full-year shipments were at the upper end of its guidance for 2018. It posted net revenue of $3.74 billion for the year to the end of December, up roughly 10.3% year on year. In the fourth quarter, it recorded net income of $111.6 million, on net revenue of $901 million, up 17.3% from the preceding three-month period. It shipped 1.95 GW of PV modules in the three months to the end of December 2018, from 1.59 GW in the third quarter, hitting the ...

