Today, Morpheus Data announced a series of enhancements which will help enterprise customers reduce cloud costs and simplify management of hybrid cloud deployments. Morpheus customers can now:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005152/en/

Morpheus now syncs in actual costs from AWS, including Month To Date, estimated spend, last months costs, broken down by service, including On-Demand and Reserved hours per EC2 Instance Type. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Boost cloud efficiency and predict future expenses with enhanced analytics, policy-based quotas and consolidated reporting for AWS and Microsoft Azure.

Simplify Hybrid IT management and accelerate digital transformation with updates to existing AWS, Microsoft, Google, VMware, and Nutanix support.

Improve visibility of application deployments across multiple clouds with ITSM integration into Cherwell and BMC Remedy.

These announcements are on top of a record-setting first-quarter for the rapidly growing automation and orchestration vendor. Morpheus was recently named as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms (CMP) and one of the 20 Coolest Cloud Platform Vendors Of The 2019 Cloud 100 by CRN.

A recent 451 Research Webinar highlighted that 66% of organizations are now either using or considering using a CMP. This is being driven by the fact that 73% of organizations will use cloud as the primary basis for workload deployment by 2020 yet 90% reported skills shortages in cloud-related disciplines.

"Cloud computing is in its second decade, but enterprises still struggle to fully capitalize because of economic and organizational challenges," said Brad Parks, VP of Business Development, Morpheus Data. "Today's updates bridge the gap and set Morpheus apart as the best full-stack provider of agnostic multi cloud management."

Boost cloud efficiency and predict future expenses with enhanced cost analytics

As cloud management matures, standalone cloud optimization products are giving way to comprehensive approaches such as Morpheus which help enterprises get cloud spend under control while also providing the governance to eliminate future problems.

Morpheus now synchronizes actual costs from both AWS including month-to-date, estimated spend, and last month's costs. New cost reports and visualizations are broken down by service and tag plus include data on both On-Demand and Reserved hours per EC2 Instance Type. This same level of accuracy and insight is applied to Microsoft Azure and will soon be extended to enable the application of additional cost-saving recommendations for both cloud providers. Lastly, cost reporting is updated to show budget variance between budgeted amount and actual spending per tenant.

These updates are on top of existing best-in-class brownfield discovery and guided remediation to improve efficiency across over a dozen cloud platforms. In the past 12 months, Morpheus leveraged machine learning to help customers identify millions of dollars of cost savings. More importantly, these organizations are now able to apply governance and consolidated reporting across projects, teams, and tenants so they can focus less on cost and more on improving IT agility.

Simplify Hybrid IT management with the broadest cloud support in the industry

Recent research indicates that 68% of enterprises will be using more than one cloud platform to provide services but for already overloaded IT departments this means having to learn multiple tools and processes to perform the same activities.

Morpheus eliminates the need to learn multiple tools by providing a standardized approach to automate provisioning of new application environments across over 20 cloud platforms. Cloud specific enhancements in the recent release include:

AWS: Accelerate onboarding of existing accounts by adding all VPC's in a region at the same time before applying role-based access to govern use. Also seamlessly respond to workload spikes via Amazon scale-groups in addition to native Morpheus scaling.

Accelerate onboarding of existing accounts by adding all VPC's in a region at the same time before applying role-based access to govern use. Also seamlessly respond to workload spikes via Amazon scale-groups in addition to native Morpheus scaling. Microsoft: More easily create and manage resource pools in Azure plus more easily and securely manage large-scale SCVMM based on-prem clouds.

More easily create and manage resource pools in Azure plus more easily and securely manage large-scale SCVMM based on-prem clouds. Google: Take full advantage of Morpheus third-party multi-network integrations for IPAM, DNS and more plus easily provision Windows VMs.

Take full advantage of Morpheus third-party multi-network integrations for IPAM, DNS and more plus easily provision Windows VMs. VMware: Easily manage and deploy applications to a VMware Integrated OpenStack (VIO) cloud in addition to existing support and certification for vSphere, ESXi, and vCloud Director.

Easily manage and deploy applications to a VMware Integrated OpenStack (VIO) cloud in addition to existing support and certification for vSphere, ESXi, and vCloud Director. Nutanix: Morpheus is now Nutanix Ready certified plus integration has been enhanced with more robust brownfield discovery, hypervisor console access, and improved Windows provisioning automation.

Improve visibility into infrastructure changes with new ITSM integrations

A 2018 survey of IT service management professionals found that 70 percent of respondents believed there had been insufficient involvement of ITSM personnel in their companies DevOps activities.i It's historically been a case of Dev teams outpacing Ops when it comes to automation.

To help bring the worlds of ITSM and DevOps closer together Morpheus combines a rich automation and cloud orchestration platform with hooks into ITSM tools so customers get better visibility from service request to service delivery. This announcement adds both Cherwell and BMC Remedy to existing integration with ServiceNow.

Cherwell: Morpheus is an official technology partner of Cherwell and initial integration includes the ability to synchronize change requests between Cherwell and Morpheus and coordinate execution of actions.

Morpheus is an official technology partner of Cherwell and initial integration includes the ability to synchronize change requests between Cherwell and Morpheus and coordinate execution of actions. BMC Remedy: Morpheus is an official technology partner of BMC and initial integration includes ability to manage the change management database (CMDB) for any workloads Morpheus discovers or provisions.

Morpheus is an official technology partner of BMC and initial integration includes ability to manage the change management database (CMDB) for any workloads Morpheus discovers or provisions. ServiceNow: Morpheus is an official technology partner of ServiceNow with a certified ServiceNow plug-in. Integration points include service catalog, approval workflows, CMDB, and incident management.

For more information, visit www.morpheusdata.com

About Morpheus Data, LLC

Morpheus Data, LLC is the entity behind the Morpheus unified orchestration platform, the only enterprise software solution to provide a systematic approach to cloud optimization, multi-cloud governance, DevOps automation, and application modernization. As a one-hundred percent infrastructure and platform agnostic solution, Morpheus provides IT Operations and Developers fully self-service and automated provisioning of bare metal, VM, and containerized applications running on-premises or in the public cloud. With more built-in integrations and native functionality than any other platform, customers can standardize workflows and reduce tool sprawl while orchestrating existing tools to protect investments. Request a demo at www.morpheusdata.com/demo.

i ITSM.tools Global IT service management future readiness survey

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005152/en/

Contacts:

Anja Koltes

+1 720.499.6723

press@morpheusdata.com