Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 20-March-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 366.47p INCLUDING current year revenue 370.55p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 361.96p INCLUDING current year revenue 366.04p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---