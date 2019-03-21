New "Post Wayfair Aftershocks" Article Series from Wolters Kluwer Experts Provides Detailed Analysis of the Decision's Key Implications

Today, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting announces a new "Post Wayfair Aftershocks" article series that will look at new developments resulting from the historic US Supreme Court Wayfair decision and explore its key implications on those conducting business in the United States.

In June 2018, the US Supreme Court announced its decision in the South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. case. This ruling overturned the 1992 Quill, Corp. v. North Dakota nexus holding that a company must have a physical presence in a state before being held liable for the collection and remission of sales and use taxes, as well as, the obligation to register and file returns in that state.

"In the months since the decision, many states have moved to change their definition of Economic Nexus, with most, if not all, expected to enact and implement changes before the end of 2019," said Mark Friedlich, Senior Director, Global Content Assets, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting, North America. "Individual approaches by states and varied start-collection dates will require businesses to navigate differing sales and use tax obligations across more states than ever before."

These obligations and business challenges include:

Requirements for businesses to register, keep records, as well as to collect and remit sales and use taxes in many states where firms lack a physical presence

Conditions not only in the retail online and brick-and-mortar sector, but in other sectors up and down the supply chain, including wholesale, manufacturing, and construction

Over the next couple of months, the Post Wayfair Aftershocks series will examine many key aspects of the decision, ranging from how it applies to new technologies and the taxation of cloud-based services to nonretail exemption certificate management and the taxation of cannabis products, just to name a few. Written by sales and use tax experts from Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting, the articles will provide the in-depth analysis and guidance that businesses and tax accounting professionals need to help them better navigate the increasingly complex landscape and ensure compliance across jurisdictions where their customers purchase goods and services.

The Wolters Kluwer Sales Tax Nexus resource page includes resources to stay current with rapidly changing nexus standards across the country. CCH SureTax provides businesses with real-time, accurate multi-vertical tax calculation and report solutions. With industry specific taxability content and rules, CCH SureTax supports the most complex sourcing and tax calculation rules found in communications, energy and general sales and use, while providing a scalable platform for growth.

