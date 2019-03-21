PUNE, India, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReportsnReports added "Combined Heat and Power Market, Update 2019 - Global Market Size, Segmentation, Regulations, and Key Country Analysis to 2025", is the latest report from industry analysis specialist, offers comprehensive information and analysis of the global Combined Heat and Power Market. The report provides a clear overview of and detailed insight into the global CHP market. It provides data covering historic and forecast market size, market segmentation and installed capacity globally, and in eleven key CHP markets - The US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, Netherlands, France, Russia, the UK, China, India, and Japan. The report analyzes key market aspects which determine CHP sector and provides information on installed capacity share by fuel, end-user, capacity range & prime mover. The report uses data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by industry experts.



Scope

- Market study at global level and for eleven key countries The US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, Netherlands, France, Russia, the UK, China, India, and Japan.

- Historic (2006-2018) and forecast data (2019-2025) for cumulative and annual installed CHP capacity

- Information on installed capacity share by fuel, prime mover, end-user and capacity range

- Analysis on major market forces driving or restraining the growth of CHP market at global and country level

- Market size for the 2010-2018 period, and forecast for the 2019-2025 period.

- Key policies and regulations supporting the development of CHP market at country level.

Reasons to buy

The report will allow you to -

- Facilitate decision-making by providing historical and forecast data in the CHP sector

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the CHP market

- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential

- Maximize potential in the growth of the CHP market

- Identify key partners and business-development avenues

- Respond to business structure, strategy and prospects.

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carbon Emissions Increased by around 2.5% in 2018

2.2 Asia-Pacific was the Largest Regional CHP Market in 2018

2.3 Top 5 Countries Accounted for over 67% of Global CHP Capacity in 2018

2.4 Auctions the Way Forward for CHP in the Near Term

3 Introduction

3.1 Combined Heat and Power, Technology Definition

3.2 Technology Trends of Combined Heat and Power Technology

3.3 Combined Heat and Power, Prime Movers, Types

3.4 Combined Heat and Power, End User, Types

3.5 Combined Heat and Power, Supply Chain

3.6 Report Guidance

4 Combined Heat and Power Market, Global

4.1 Combined Heat and Power Market, Global, Overview

4.2 Combined Heat and Power Market, Global, Installed Capacity, 2006-2025

4.3 Combined Heat and Power Market, Global, Drivers and Restraints

4.4 Combined Heat and Power Market, Global, Market Size ($bn), 2006-2025

5 Combined Heat and Power Market, US

6 Combined Heat and Power Market, Canada

7 Combined Heat and Power Market, Brazil

8 Combined Heat and Power Market, Germany

9 Combined Heat and Power Market, UK

10 Combined Heat and Power Market, Russia

11 Combined Heat and Power Market, Netherlands

12 Combined Heat and Power Market, France

13 Combined Heat and Power Market, China

14 Combined Heat and Power Market, India

15 Combined Heat and Power Market, Japan

Another Related Research Report

2018-2023 Global Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Installation Consumption Market Report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Installation market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

- Clarke Energy

- ENER-G

- Wärtsilä

- Edina

- Siemens

- 2G Energy and Others

