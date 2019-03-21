Visiopharm Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Transforming Anatomic Pathology with its Cross-platform Software Solutions

Visiopharm's quantitative image analysis software suite uniquely offers a secure, scalable, agnostic platform that helps pathologists and researchers alike address the quality and cost challenges in drug discovery and cancer diagnostics

LONDON, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global digital pathology software solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognises Denmark-headquartered Visiopharm A/S with the 2019 Global Company of the Year Award. The company has accelerated anatomic pathology's digital transformation with its end-to-end digital pathology software solutions, Qualitopix and Oncotopix. The platforms leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to integrate digitized, high-throughput pathology lab workflows for improved diagnostic accuracy, increased productivity, and cost savings.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/839045/Visiopharm_Award_Logo.jpg

"Visiopharm uncovered and quantified two particularly important error sources in the diagnostic workflow--histological staining and manual image reading and interpretation," said Unmesh Lal, Program Manager at Frost & Sullivan. "In many countries, pathology labs using immunohistochemistry/in situ hybridisation stains rely on external quality assessment (EQA) programs to maintain staining quality. With Qualitopix, Visiopharm became the first and only solution provider supporting EQA organisations with a software platform that allows them to improve the efficiency and scalability of their activities."

Qualitopix, a novel, patented platform technology, helps pathologists administrate quality runs and scalability through computer-assisted stain quality assessment. The digitised slides facilitate interactions with pathology labs, which, in turn, optimises resource utilisation. Moreover, the administration platform supports and facilitates protocol review with participating labs that fail the proficiency testing. The solution is rapidly gaining acceptance as the standardisation and quality of staining with diagnostic tissue-biomarkers is central to achieving precision pathology and sustainable cancer healthcare.

Meanwhile, Oncotopix addresses the critical pain point of significant inter- and intra-reader variability in diagnostic tissue pathology. It achieves this by combining image analysis, machine learning, and artificial intelligence with workflows supporting the analysis of massive data sets, data management, reporting, connectivity to laboratory information management system and picture archiving and communication system, and compatibility with all image/slide formats.

"Its fully automated software suite offers reproducible, quantifiable, precise data, helping pathologists read and interpret regions inside and outside of the tumor as well as tumor heterogeneity. Currently, Visiopharm has more than 100 APPs published, providing full flexibility for biopharma and academic research," noted Lal. "The company's strategically located subsidiaries in Sweden, the UK, the US, and re-sellers in Asia serve customers across Europe, North America, and Asia. With plans to expand its global distributor network, and wider integration with partners, Visiopharm is all set to capture a greater market share and entrench itself in the market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organisation that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognises a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Visiopharm A/S

Visiopharm is a world leader in Augmented Pathology solutions; that comprise precision pathology and high-throughput pathology for tissue-diagnostics and research.

Leading biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CRO), academic medical centers, and diagnostic pathology labs all over the world utilize the Oncotopix platform for tissue-based research and diagnostics. The newest advancements in artificial intelligence and deep learning, further consolidates Oncotopix as the most comprehensive and highly configurable solution for tissue analysis on the market today.

Visiopharm's headquarters is in the Medicon Valley of Denmark, with a branch office in the United Kingdom, and a North American office in Broomfield, Colorado. Contact us: drop us a line.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Bianca Torres

P: 1.210.477.8418

E: bianca.torres@frost.com