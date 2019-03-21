P.I. Works Commended by Frost & Sullivan for the Exceptional Price-Performance Value of Its Automated Network Management and Capacity Planning Solution

With a predominantly software-based architecture, the P.I. Works uSON solution enhances scalability, reduces deployment time, and contains costs through automated actions

LONDON, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global network management and capacity planning market, Frost & Sullivan recognises P.I. Works with the 2019 Global Price/Performance Value Leadership Award for its network automation platform uSON-a comprehensive solution engineered for mobile operators. The uSON platform is uniquely built on a micro-service architecture of segregated core components that communicate in the background. Embedded with powerful data analytics and machine learning capabilities, uSON enables operators to plan, operate, and optimise network infrastructure, ultimately translating into cost savings and quality improvements.

"uSON is scalable and lightweight and it can be deployed much faster than competing solutions. The platform's built-in machine learning capabilities allow operators to explore rich network and customer data so that mobile operators can make informed decisions regarding capacity optimisation, management, and expansion," said Rohan Thomas, Industry Analyst. "uSON can recommend investment type for capacity planning actions, such as carrier upgrades, hardware expansions, license upgrades/downgrades, and cell additions/removals."

uSON's predictive analytics can be extended to both short- and long-term network management and planning use cases. While short-term actions prepare end users for sudden fluctuations in network resource allocation, long-term actions provide operators with an understanding of potential investment areas and resource allocation. They do this by augmenting the information extracted from customer and network data sources and cross referencing it with the planning data.

"P.I. Works is recognised globally as an independent, unbiased solution provider in the network automation domain, extending support to its customer base of mostly Tier I to Tier III mobile operators," noted Rohan. "By automating and optimising load sharing and throughput across cell clusters, while reducing bottlenecks across the network, P.I. Works' uSON platform delivers exceptional price-value performance to mobile operators worldwide."

Basar Akpinar, P.I. Works CEO & Co-founder, said, "We are proud to be honoured by Frost & Sullivan as the leader in Automated Network Management and Capacity Planning. Frost & Sullivan's recognition of P.I. Works is the result of our strong technology vision and commitment to delivering best-in-class network management solutions to our customers around the world. I would also like to thank our team for their great effort. I am confident that this award will motivate us to continue delivering outstanding results for our customers."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a product to suit market and client needs. The award lauds the recipient company's price competitiveness, features, ease of product use, and service effectiveness.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About P.I. Works

P.I. Works is the leading provider of AI-assisted and automated mobile network planning, management and optimization solutions. P.I. Works combines field-proven expertise with its award-winning product portfolio and services. These solutions empower Mobile Operators to accelerate network transformation, improve network quality and reduce network management costs on the way to 5G. P.I. Works has deployed its solutions at 47 mobile network operators in 35 countries. P.I. Works also plays an important role in the development of key standards that define the future of mobile networks. We actively contribute to the ETSI, GTI, 3GPP standardization forum and open source initiatives.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

