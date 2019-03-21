Kontrol Energy Corp.: Kontrol Energy Targets Revenue of $1.00 Per Share Through US Acquisition Platform

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2019 / Kontrol Energy Corp. ( CSE: KNR , OTCQB: KNRLF , FSE:1K8 ) ("Kontrol" or "Company") announces expansion of its acquisition targets into the US market.

Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol Energy commented: "With 6 acquisitions completed and our 7th announced on March 14, 2019 , we are now turning our focus to US acquisitions. Through our wholly owned subsidiaries, Kontrol already has a presence in the US along with a growing customer base." Mr. Ghezzi further stated, "Accelerating our US sales and market presence is part of our strategic plan for 2019 and will undoubtedly provide us the opportunity to grow exponentially."

Acquisition Targets

Kontrol is targeting companies that operate in the building automation systems, internet of things (IoT) and HVAC technology sector.

"Our target acquisitions must have at least 50% of their annual revenues as recurring and have an established large cap customer base which will have cross revenue synergies." continued Paul Ghezzi. "We anticipate making our first US acquisition in the next six to nine months."

Capital Structure

Kontrol currently has 29,074,473 commons shares outstanding and 33,577,540 fully diluted. Kontrol is targeting between $32 Million and $33 Million in revenue run rate for the end of 2019 or approximately $1 per share in revenue. Through a combination of debt and equity Kontrol has been able to complete accretive acquisitions while minimizing common shareholder dilution.

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) is a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. With a disciplined mergers and acquisition strategy, combined with organic growth, Kontrol Energy Corp. provides market-based energy solutions to our customers designed to reduce their overall cost of energy while providing a corresponding reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Kontrol Energy was recently announced as the 7th fastest growing Startup in Canada by Canadian Business and Maclean's.

Additional information about Kontrol Energy Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolenergy.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com







Forward-Looking Information

Certain information included in this press release, including information relating to expansion of the Company's acquisition targets into the US market; the intent to accelerate the Company's US sales and market presence as part of its strategic plan; the integration of the target(s) into Kontrol's existing businesses and technology across Kontrol's operating platform; strategic synergies to distribute smart building technologies and the opportunity to vertically integrate across a broader operating platform, Kontrol's anticipated growth in scale and revenue, including anticipated proforma 2019 revenue and EBITDA run rate, or revenue share price; the provision of solutions to customers to reduce overall energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions reductions, carbon reduction and monetization programs, other statements that express the expectations of management or estimates of future performance constitute "forward-looking statements". The forward-looking statements in this press release are presented for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief are based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that the target(s) will be successfully integrated into the Company and that its revenues and growth projections will be consistent and meet with the Company's expectations, that the revenue and EBITDA run rate of the target(s) and the Company's subsidiaries will be consistent with and meet the Company's expectations, that performance milestones will be achieved, that suitable businesses and technologies for acquisition and/or investment will be available, that such acquisitions and or investment transactions will be concluded, that sufficient capital will be available to the Company, that technology will be as effective as anticipated, that organic growth will occur, that the Company will succeed in completing its proposed financing, that all conditions precedent to the acquisition of the target(s) will be met within the required timeframes, and others. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, that the target(s) will not be successfully integrated or will not perform as expected, that the revenue and EBITDA run rate of the target and the company's subsidiaries will be less than expected, performance milestones will not be achieved, there being a lack of acquisition and investment opportunities or that such opportunities may not be concluded on reasonable terms, or at all, that sufficient capital and financing cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or at all, that technologies and emission monitoring solutions will not prove as effective as expected that customers and potential customers will not be as accepting of the Company's (including the target's) product and service offering as expected. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities law.

