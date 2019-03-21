Falcon Technologies Announces the Filing of a Provisional Patent Application Titled 'CBD Formulations to Treat Acne'

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2019 / Falcon Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: FLCN) announced today that it has filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The invention is titled 'CBD Formulations to Treat Acne'. As previously announced, the company expects to have its first products available for sale on or before April 30, 2019.

Acne is the most common skin condition in the United States. More than 50 million Americans suffer from acne. Acne is a medical problem defined by a persistent and constant inflammation and infection of the sebaceous glands in the skin. Often, acne coexists with other medical problems. Although some medications work for a percentage of people, a large percentage of all acne sufferers suffer from acne for an average period of 5 years or more with little or no relief. A person who suffers from acne can also suffer from self-esteem issues and even depression. No other skin condition affects more Americans or more people in the world than acne.

The provisional patent application number is 62821332. At this time, Falcon will not reveal any details about the provisional patent application except for the fact that the formulation contains CBD and the purpose and goal of the patent is to secure patent protection now to operate in what is a multi-billion-dollar market.

William J. Delgado, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Falcon Technologies, Inc. stated, 'One of our recently stated goals is to gain a competitive advantage in the CBD market and this provisional patent application is the start of a multi-pronged strategy to do just that.'

The Company's short-term goals which are in the process of being fulfilled are the following:

Complete supply chain agreements. Complete branding message. Finalize initial marketing plans. Complete initial distribution agreements. Complete licensing and partnership agreements. Complete online messaging and presence. Launch social media campaigns. Complete competitive advantage initiatives which are of paramount importance to our business plan.

CBD ( Cannabidiol ) is one of at least 80 active cannabinoids identified in both cannabis and industrial hemp. It is a major constituent of both plants, although the percentages of total composition can vary greatly from strain to strain. Unlike THC (the other prevalent cannabinoid), CBD is non-psychoactive while having the potential to possess a variety of therapeutic properties.

About Falcon Technologies, Inc. (a/k/a Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.)

Falcon Technologies, Inc. (a/k/a Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.) is a nutraceutical company developing a range of CBD-based products. The company's mission is to employ best practice science to source, manufacture and package all of its CBD products from within the United States. The company performs farm site visits and manufacturing site visits and sources its products from only the highest quality hemp farms and processors in North America. The company also aims to launch a line of CBD products specially formulated for animals by the end of 2019.

