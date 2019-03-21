The "Europe Examination Gloves Market Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe examination glove market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.11%, rising from US$1,299.874 million in 2017 to reach a market size of US$2,193.033 million by 2023.

The major factors driving the demand for these gloves in the region are increasing healthcare expenditure and a growing number of healthcare institutions. In addition, growing health concerns coupled with a growing geriatric population will further add to the growing demand for these gloves.

However, the adverse environmental impacts due to the use of synthetic examination gloves along with rising health concerns regarding the use of powdered gloves will restrict the growing demand for this market.

Development of cost-effective sterile synthetic examination glove to comply with the stringent government regulation offer a business opportunity to medical glove manufacturers in the European region over the forecast period.

By material, the Europe examination glove market is segmented as latex and synthetic. Synthetic based examination glove was estimated to hold a significant share in the market in 2017 and is projected to expand further by the end of the forecast period on account of increasing preference of nitrile based examination glove in the region as a result of growing focus on improving the safety of healthcare personnel.

By sterility, the Europe examination glove market is segmented as sterile and non-sterile examination glove. The non-sterile examination gloves are more commonly used owing to their wide range of applications coupled with the ability to provide an efficient infection control mechanism comparable to that of sterile examination gloves for non-invasive procedures.

By countries, the Europe examination gloves market is segmented as Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Nordic region, and others. Germany is estimated to be a dominant market in Europe in 2017, accounting for a healthy market share in 2017 which is further anticipated to increase by the end of the forecast period. Simultaneously, Spain examination glove market is anticipated to grow at a significant pace on account of the government's effort to improve ratio of physicians per capita among other factors.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Curas, Cardinal Health, Ansell Limited, Medline Industries, MRK Healthcare, among others.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Overview and Segmentation

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.7. Industry Regulations

4.8. Pestel Analysis

5. Europe Examination Glove Market by Material

5.1. Latex

5.2. Synthetic

6. Europe Examination Glove Market by Sterility

6.1. Sterile

6.2. Non-Sterile

7. Europe Examination Glove Market by Type

7.1. Powdered

7.2. Non-Powdered

8. Europe Examination Glove Market by Geography

8.1. Germany

8.1.1. by Material

8.1.2. by Sterility

8.1.3. Type

8.2. France

8.2.1. by Material

8.2.2. by Sterility

8.2.3. Type

8.3. United Kingdom

8.3.1. by Material

8.3.2. by Sterility

8.3.3. Type

8.4. Spain

8.4.1. by Material

8.4.2. by Sterility

8.4.3. Type

8.5. Nordic Region

8.5.1. by Country

8.5.1.1. Denmark

8.5.1.2. Finland

8.5.1.3. Norway

8.5.1.4. Sweden

8.5.2. by Material

8.5.3. by Sterility

8.5.4. Type

8.6. Others

8.6.1. by Material

8.6.2. by Sterility

8.6.3. Type

9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Market Share Analysis

9.2. Investment Analysis

9.3. Recent Deals

9.4. Strategies of Key Players

10. Company Profiles

10.1. Curas Ltd.

10.2. Cardinal Health

10.3. Ansell Limited

10.4. Medline Industries Inc.

10.5. Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

10.6. B. Braun Melsungen AG

10.7. Vulkan Medical AS

10.8. Top Glove Corporation Bhd

10.9. Sempermed (A Part of Semperit AG Holding)

10.10. Supermax Corporation Berhad

