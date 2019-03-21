sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,53 Euro		+0,20
+1,30 %
WKN: 552832 ISIN: AU000000ANN9 Ticker-Symbol: PD1A 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ANSELL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANSELL LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,05
16,24
13:50
16,05
16,24
13:50
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANSELL LIMITED
ANSELL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANSELL LIMITED15,53+1,30 %
CARDINAL HEALTH INC42,82-0,99 %