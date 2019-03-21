Andiamo Corp.: Andiamo Corporation Subsidiary Moving to Go Public

LANSING, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2019 / Andiamo Corporation (OTC PINK: ANDI), a Wyoming holding company, is pleased to announce Sustainable Water Solutions, Inc. (SWS), is seeking to enter the public markets with the assistance of their Investment Banker, via a listing on a higher exchange, such as the NYSE or NASDAQ. As part of this going public strategy, SWS will be exiting from Andiamo. Upon exiting, SWS will issue shares to Andiamo, and the Company will dividend the majority of those shares to its shareholders with the balance being held in treasury as an asset and for possible sale at a later date. As greater details and a dividend date and amount become available, the Company will update everyone through press releases and its blog at https://andiinc.blog.

"We are extremely happy for the team at SWS and even more so for our shareholders", stated William White, CEO of Andiamo Corporation. "We feel the opportunity to issue a dividend of a higher exchange listed company's shares and the value they will bring to Andiamo and its shareholders will be a great windfall for all involved."

About Andiamo Corporation:

Andiamo Corporation, a Wyoming publicly traded company, is a dedicated partnership of multi-talented people striving to utilize the micro-cap world in the proper manner, with the goal of ensuring smaller companies in need of financing and direction have these resources available to them. We believe it is our duty to act responsibly and honestly to help ensure the success of our country's greatest source of stability and job growth - the small business owner. In a realigning of our corporate focus and mission, we have transitioned from a one product company into a true source of developmental resources for other companies spread across a diverse range of industries. This rebranding of our culture and direction has enabled us to expand our role as a holding company, resulting in a marked increase in new business opportunities. Specifically, we look for established companies with recurring revenues who need a capital infusion to move their business to the next level of profitability. Follow us on Twitter @AndiamoCorp.

About Sustainable Water Solutions, Inc.:

Sustainable Water Solutions is a provider of critical water treatment solutions, offering services, systems and technologies to support its customers' full water lifecycle needs. SWS is working to protect water, the environment and its employees, and has quickly earned a reputation for quality, safety and reliability throughout the industry.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements.

