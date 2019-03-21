Xenomorph today announced that the securities division of Mizuho Americas, the US-based subsidiary of Mizuho Financial Group, has upgraded to the latest generation of TimeScape EDM+, Xenomorph's enterprise data management platform running on Microsoft Azure.

Mizuho Americas has been a longstanding user of Xenomorph's TimeScape platform to normalize, enrich, validate and cleanse all critical data supporting the firm's trading and risk operations. Upgrading to Xenomorph's next generation EDM+ platform provides an easily configurable workflow engine, making it easier to comply with changing requirements and address a range of business and regulatory-driven demands (including new market risk capital requirements brought about by Basel regulations).

"The collection, management, and interpretation of data is critical to the financial stability, future prosperity, and regulatory compliance of our firm," said Sandy Kapoor, Chief Technology Officer, Securities Division, Mizuho Americas. "Our migration to a platform that supports data quality and consistency, while also enabling agile data management, is a real competitive differentiator. It means we can be quicker to respond to new business requirements and evolving global regulatory standards."

"This initiative is a real testament to our combined business and technical expertise delivering a solution that is future proof. We are already working closely to service Mizuho in multiple locations across the globe, and expect that relationship to strengthen further in the future," said Xenomorph CEO, Ron Zeghibe.

Xenomorph is a pioneer in delivering cloud-based enterprise data management technologies. It first began delivery of its data management solutions on Microsoft Azure in 2013 and closely collaborated with Microsoft to launch TimeScape Marketplace, an innovative data and analytics as-a-service platform, the following year.

"With more and more of our customers migrating their mission critical applications and datasets onto Azure, the benefits that we can offer grow even stronger. Xenomorph is a vital part of our ecosystem and means we can all benefit from more harmonized environments that are easier to support," said Ed Fandrey, Vice President, US Financial Services at Microsoft Corp.

About Xenomorph

Xenomorph has provided trusted data management solutions to many of the world's leading financial institutions for more than two decades. Our EDM+ data management platform blends comprehensive functionality, coverage of all asset classes, data types and analytics, together with an easily configurable workflow engine. It can be customized by business users without any prior programming expertise, which means it offers a truly agile and cost effective solution to address evolving business, regulatory and technology trends.

For more information on Xenomorph, our clients, services and solutions, please visit www.xenomorph.com

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

