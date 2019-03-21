sprite-preloader
ASSA ABLOY's Annual Report has been Published

STOCKHOLM, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY, the global leader in access solutions, has today published its Annual Report 2018 on the Group's website: www.assaabloy.com.

The printed version will be available soon and can be ordered from ASSA ABLOYs website under http://www.assaabloy.com/en/com/investors/reports/order-material/ or by phone +46-8-506-485-00.

For more information, please contact:
Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46-8-506-485-73
Ann Holmberg, Head of Group Communications, tel. no: +46-8-506-485-54

This information is information that ASSA ABLOY AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 13.30 CET on 21 March 2019.

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 48,500 employees and sales of SEK 84 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/assa-abloy-s-annual-report-has-been-published,c2768333

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/2768333/1011209.pdf

Press release (PDF)


© 2019 PR Newswire