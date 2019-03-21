ASSA ABLOY's Annual Report has been Published

STOCKHOLM, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY, the global leader in access solutions, has today published its Annual Report 2018 on the Group's website: www.assaabloy.com.

The printed version will be available soon and can be ordered from ASSA ABLOYs website under http://www.assaabloy.com/en/com/investors/reports/order-material/ or by phone +46-8-506-485-00.

For more information, please contact:

Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46-8-506-485-73

Ann Holmberg, Head of Group Communications, tel. no: +46-8-506-485-54

This information is information that ASSA ABLOY AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 13.30 CET on 21 March 2019.

