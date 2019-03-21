Wdesk Recognized as Best Software-Defined Product

Workiva (NYSE:WK), the leading cloud provider of connected data, reporting and compliance solutions, today announced that its Wdesk platform was named the Best Software-Defined Product, last night at Computing's DevOps Excellence Awards dinner.

The Computing DevOps Excellence Awards recognize outstanding achievement from organisations, personalities and solutions operating within the DevOps industry. Winners were selected on their superior functionality, level of ability to modernize business processes, positive customer feedback and a strong return on investment.

"We are proud to win this prestigious award," said Marty Vanderploeg, CEO of Workiva. "As the global leader in connected reporting, XBRL and Inline XBRL, our Wdesk platform helps customers all over the world consolidate, connect and tag their data in a single, cloud environment so they are able to reduce risk and save time when filing reports with various regulators and other stakeholders."

XBRL (eXtensible Business Reporting Language) standardizes how regulators, investors and companies analyze and consume financial data. Inline XBRL creates a single, standardized, machine-readable report that is integrated within companies' human-readable HTML filings.

Workiva, which was one of the first companies to be certified by XBRL International, has been on the forefront of helping Foreign Private Issuers use XBRL tags in their U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings.

European companies are now adopting Wdesk to comply with the European Securities and Markets Authority's mandate for Inline XBRL for its European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) taxonomy. More than 5,000 EU issuers will be required to use this taxonomy for their annual financial reports, ending on or after January 1, 2020.

Multinational companies are also using Wdesk to improve efficiency and transparency in global statutory reporting, which is a complex and painful process for reporting information to government agencies in compliance with each jurisdictions' local GAAP requirements. Wdesk users are able to connect their data, people and processes with built-in workflow, tasking and a full audit trail.

"Wdesk is the only cloud platform that provides data assurance throughout the entire reporting process from ERP transactional data to final reports," said Vanderploeg. "Our Wdesk platform will continue to be a driving force in transforming financial reporting throughout the world."

See the full list of DevOps Excellence Award winners here.

About Workiva

Workiva, the leading cloud provider of connected data, reporting and compliance solutions, is used by thousands of enterprises across 180 countries, including more than 75 percent of Fortune 500companies, and by government agencies. Our customers have linked over five billion data elements to trust their data, reduce risk and save time. For more information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), please visit workiva.com.

Read the Workiva blog: www.workiva.com/blog

Follow Workiva on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/workiva

Like Workiva on Facebook: www.facebook.com/workiva/

Follow Workiva on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Workiva

Claim not confirmed by FORTUNE or Fortune Media IP Limited. FORTUNE and FORTUNE 500 are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Workiva Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005212/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Kevin McCarthy

Workiva Inc.

press@workiva.com