Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2019) - Ximen Mining (TSXV: XIM) (OTCQB: XXMMF) (FSE: 1XMA) announced that its option partner GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF) (FSE: 3SR2) is preparing for the spring 2019 diamond drilling program on the Gold Drop Property, which is located 40 kilometers from Grand Forks, in southern British Columbia, in the Greenwood District.

The program, scheduled to begin in early April, will focus on the COD vein located in the Gold Drop Southwest Zone. It will further test the southern extension of the COD vein, where the company intersected near-surface, high-grade gold, silver and tellurium during 2018 diamond drilling.

The highlights of the 2018 diamond drilling program are drill holes COD18-67 which intersected 129 gpt gold, 1,154 gpt silver & 823 gpt tellurium over a 7.28 meter core length and COD18-70 which intersected 107 gpt gold, 880 gpt silver & 640 gpt tellurium over a 6.90 meter core length.

The COD vein system has been traced by trenching and diamond drilling for close to 400 meters along strike and is open along strike and at depth.

As initial tellurium grades were above the test limit of 500 grams per tonne, the company sent the samples back for further analysis. A total of 14 drill core samples from holes COD18-67 and COD18-70 contained tellurium at above 500 grams per tonne, with the highest sample at 3,860 grams per tonne.

The 2018 trenching program exposed numerous vein showings with grab samples up to 15.45 gpt gold, 159 gpt silver and 114.5 gpt tellurium. A 0.4 meters long chip sample returned 21.7 gpt gold, 216 gpt silver and 149 gpt tellurium.

Tellurium is one of the rarest elements on earth. Today cadmium telluride is the most preferred material for thin film solar, which represents the second-most utilized solar cell material in the world behind silicon. This is supported by a report by Global Market Insights which stated: "The market for thin film solar panels is expected to grow from a current value of US$8 billion to over US$30 billion by 2024."

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100 percent interest in all three of its precious metal projects located in southern British Columbia. In addition to the two gold projects, The Gold Drop Project and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project, Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past-producing Huldra Silver Mine.

