Agency positioned for the fifth consecutive time, placed furthest on completeness of vision axis in entire Magic Quadrant this year

Global digital agency, Isobar, part of Dentsu Aegis Network, announced today that research firm Gartner, Inc. has placed the company in the Leaders quadrant in its "Magic Quadrant for Global Marketing Agencies" for the fifth consecutive time. The report evaluated 20 digital marketing agencies.

Isobar has improved in both ability to execute and completeness of vision in the Leaders quadrant, compared to its 2018 recognition. This year, once again, Isobar placed furthest on the completeness of vision axis. Gartner acknowledged, "As CMOs strive for customer experience wins and revenue results, global marketing agencies are adding capabilities to meet these new demands." The full report can be found here.

A few months ago, Isobar announced the acquisition of top digital marketing and commerce agency, DEG.

Isobar Global CEO, Jean Lin, said: "Isobar is committed to being the experience agency of record for our clients. That, of course, we see goes hand in hand with completeness of vision and ability to execute and we believe that is reflected in our consistent position as a Leader on the Magic Quadrant. We've always led with digital and experience and, as the industry evolves, bringing creative design thinking to everything we do is more important than ever.

Isobar US CEO, Deb Boyda, said: "Our unique ability to measure unconscious emotional responses enables us to create truly human-full experiences that focus on people desires and motivations...in addition to their behaviors. This makes our experiences rich and highly engaging. We believe Gartner's evaluation validates our approach to delivering experience-led transformations for our clients."

About Isobar

We are a global digital agency transforming businesses and brands through the creative use of digital. Our 6,500 digital experts in 85 locations across 45 markets in Americas, EMEA and APAC deliver experience-led transformation, powered by creativity through our end to end service offering. Isobar's clients include adidas, Coca-Cola, Enterprise Holdings, Inc., KFC, Mead Johnson, Nestle and Philips, and is part of Dentsu Aegis Network, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dentsu Inc. www.isobar.com.

