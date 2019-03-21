Norsk Hydro: Update on cyber attack March 21

Following the extensive cyber attack earlier this week, Hydro has made further progress in securing safe and stable operations across the company.

"With a systematic approach our experts are step by step restoring business critical IT based functions to ensure stable production, serve our customers and limit financial impact, while always safeguarding our employee's safety," says CFO Eivind Kallevik.

The root cause of the problems has been detected, a cure has been identified, and together with external partners, including national security authorities, Hydro's experts are working on reverting virus infected systems back to a pre-infected state.

"Experts from Microsoft and other IT security partners have flown in to aid Hydro in taking all necessary actions in a systematic way to get business critical systems back in normal operation," says Jo De Vliegher, Head of Information Systems.

There have been no reported safety incidents as a result of the cyber attack, and most operations are running, ensuring deliveries to customers according to specification, with some more manual operations than normal.

The attack has been reported to Norway's National Investigation Service (Kripos) and the police have opened an investigation.

Although progressing from day to day, it is still not clear how long it might take restore stable IT operations.





Update on operational status in the business areas

Energy: Production running as normal

Bauxite & Alumina: Production running as normal

Primary Metal: Production running as normal, with higher degree of manual operation

Rolled Products: Production running mostly as normal, with only a few exceptions.

Extruded Solutions: Extruded Solutions is currently running at approximately 50 percent of normal capacity. Progress has been made, with restart of some plants as well as utilizing stock to keep delivering to customers. Extruded Solutions is working hard to enable further restarts during the coming days, which would allow for continued deliveries to customers.

Hydro still does not have the full overview of the timeline towards normal operations, and it is still too early to estimate the exact operational and financial impact.

Investor contacts

Stian Hasle

+47 97736022

Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Olena Lepikhina

+47 96853035

Olena.Lepikhina@hydro.com

Press contact

Halvor Molland

+47 92979797

Halvor.Molland@hydro.com