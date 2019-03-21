Regulatory News:
Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) announces that the English version of the 2018 Registration Document is available on its website at http://www.veolia.com/en/regulated-information. A hard copy of the English version of the 2018 Registration Document shall be provided free of charge on request.
