Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2019) - Arctic Star Exploration Corp. ("Arctic Star" or the "Company") announces that further to its News Releases of January 24, 2019, January 25, 2019, January 30, 2019 and March 11, 2019, that its Private Placement of $850,000 has been over-subscribed and the second tranche is anticipated to close in the next few days.

The Company previously closed a first tranche of the Private Placement whereby the Company issued 5,840,000 units (the "Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of $292,000.

The terms of the Private Placement provide for the issuance of up to 17,000,000 Units at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $850,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one non-transferable share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") for a period of 24 months from the closing date at an exercise price of $0.08.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for development of the Company's Timantti Diamond project in Finland and for general working capital.

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 3,450,000 stock options to its directors, employees and consultants for the purchase of up to 3,450,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to its Stock Option Plan. Each option is exercisable for a period of 5 years at a price of $0.08 per common share.

